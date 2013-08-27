* West readying attack on Syria -sources
* Obama still considering options
* Libya's oil production down by nearly 60 percent
* Coming up: EIA weekly inventory report Wed 10:30 am EDT
(Updates with API data, spreads of U.S. crude contracts,
paragraphs 7, 17-19)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Brent crude leaped to a
six-month high on Tuesday, up more than $3 in heavy trading to
top $114 a barrel as Western powers considered a military strike
against Syria following last week's suspected chemical weapons
attack.
U.S. crude also gained more than $3 a barrel as fears
mounted that Western intervention could further destabilize the
Middle East, which pumps a third of the world's oil.
Western officials told the Syrian opposition to expect a
strike against President Bashar al-Assad's forces within days,
according to sources who attended a meeting between envoys and
the Syrian National Coalition in Istanbul.
"As the rhetoric ratchets up around Syria, the geopolitical
risk premium in the price of oil is once again widening,"
Dominick Chirichella of Energy Management Institute said.
Brent crude notched its biggest daily percentage
gain since October, rising by 3.3 percent to settle $3.63 higher
at $114.36 a barrel. It hit a session high of $114.42.
U.S. crude rose rose $3.09 to settle at $109.01 a
barrel. Its session high of $109.32 matched its high for the
year so far.
Contracts for delivery in the remainder of 2013 jumped
relative to contracts for delivery next year, indicating
short-term supply concerns. The premium of the December 2013
U.S. crude contract to the December 2014 contract rose to around
$12.50 a barrel.
While the White House ruled out any military effort to oust
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power, oil market watchers
pointed to signs that Washington and its allies are edging
toward a limited use of force against the Syrian president's
loyalists.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said President Barack Obama
had not made a decision on how the United States will respond to
what it believes was an attack on civilians by the Syrian
government.
On Monday, the United States put Assad on notice that it
believes he was responsible for using chemical weapons against
civilians last week in what Secretary of State John Kerry called
a "moral obscenity."
"There's a lot of air in this market, and it's now hungry
for the next headline," said Stephen Schork, the editor of The
Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
"So if we see more belligerent rhetoric, like Kerry's 'moral
obscenity,' we're due for another leg up and you can't really
sell."
French President Francois Hollande said his country stood
"ready to punish" the perpetrators of a chemical attack in
Damascus last week and would increase military support to the
Syrian opposition.
Declining Libyan production also supported prices. Libya's
largest western oilfields closed when an armed group shut down
the pipeline linking them to ports, its deputy oil minister
said, reducing its oil output to a trickle.
Output is off nearly 60 percent to 665,000 barrels per day
(bpd) due to a month-long disruption by armed security guards,
who shut down main export terminals, its oil minister said.
In the United States, weak data in the past week on home
sales and durable goods orders tempered views that the Federal
Reserve could start paring its economic stimulus program as soon
as September.
On Tuesday afternoon, the American Petroleum Institute
reported that U.S. crude stocks rose last week while gasoline
inventories declined and distillate stocks increased.
Data from the industry group showed crude inventories rose
by 2.5 million barrels in the week to 366.591 million, much more
than the 200,000 barrel increase analysts had expected.
Traders await the more closely watched inventory report from
the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration due out Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in New York, Peg Mackey
in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio,
Andrew Hay, Bob Burgdorfer and Marguerita Choy)