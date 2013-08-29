(Corrects first paragraph to biggest two-day rally since
* Brent jumps more than 5 pct in two sessions
* Cushing oil stocks continue to fall -U.S. EIA
* Lybian output drops, supporting Brent price
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Brent crude rose on Wednesday
to hit a six-month high in the biggest two-day rally since
January 2012 as the threat of Western countries involvement in
the Syrian conflict stirred concerns over Middle East oil
supplies.
The international benchmark has jumped more than 5 percent
in two sessions as U.S. officials sketched out plans for
multi-national strikes against forces of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, blamed for poison gas attacks last week.
The timing of any action was unclear, but oil markets were
already on edge due to a steep drop in exports from Libya, where
a month-long strike by armed security guards who shut the main
export ports. The OPEC nation's output has dropped to 250,000
barrels per day (bpd) from prewar levels of 1.6 million bpd.
Syria is not a major oil producer, but financial markets are
worried that violence there could disrupt other oil exporters in
the Middle East.
"The regional implications have perhaps been underestimated
by the market, and could potentially impact major producers like
Iraq and Iran, as well as the wider region," said Katherine
Spector, head of commodity strategy at CIBC World Markets in New
York.
French bank Societe Generale said Brent could spike to $150
if the conflict in Syria spreads and disrupts supply in the
region, and possibly reach $125 in coming days as the market
braces for a possible attack or reacts to an actual attack.
Brent crude oil futures for October delivery rose
$2.25 to settle at $116.61. During the session, Brent hit a
six-month high of $117.34. Trading volume was heavy, hitting
870,000 contracts in late afternoon activity, more than 60
percent above the 30-day moving average.
The relative strength index of Brent hit 76, well above the
70 level many technical analysts view as overbought and due for
a downward correction.
Gains in U.S. crude futures lagged Brent, rising
$1.09 to settle at $110.10 a barrel. U.S. gasoline futures
jumped more than 6 cents to settle over $3.09 a gallon.
SPREAD MOVES
Brent's premium to U.S. crude widened out to more than $6.50
a barrel during the session, breaching the 100-day moving
average for the first time since March.
Brent's price increase has been heavier in near-term months.
The premium for front-month October Brent to the November
contract has widened out nearly 30 cents to over $1.50 a barrel
since Monday, while the October to January Brent spread has
jumped more than a dollar to over $3.90 a barrel.
U.S. OIL DATA
Oil prices got another boost from U.S. government data
showing crude stocks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. storage
hub fell for the eighth straight week. Total
U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 3 million barrels to 362 million
barrels, but remained 2.5 million barrels below the level of a
year ago.
Earlier in the day, Genscape reported that a train carrying
crude oil arrived at Hawthorn Oil Transportation's Stroud,
Oklahoma, terminal, which could signal more supply will be
delivered to the Cushing hub via the Hawthorn pipeline.
