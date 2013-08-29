* Brent posts strongest 2-day gain since Jan 2012
* Obama makes case for punishing Syria, but possible delays
loom
* Libya oil output drops to 250,000 bpd from 1.6 mln bpd
pre-war
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Brent crude slipped below $116
a barrel on Thursday, taking a breather after clocking its
strongest 2-day gain since January 2012 over fears of oil-supply
disruptions in the Middle East as western nations prepared to
get involved in the Syrian conflict.
The West is gearing up for a military strike against Syria
in response to last week's chemical weapons attack, although
U.S. President Barack Obama faced new obstacles with British
allies and U.S. lawmakers that could delay any imminent action.
Brent crude for October delivery was at $115.87,
down 74 cents by 0313 GMT, after rising more than 5 percent in
the last two sessions.
October U.S. crude fell 58 cents to $109.52 a barrel
following a near 4 percent gain over the past two days.
"The market is overdone to the upside," Tony Nunan, a risk
manager at Mitsubishi Corp, said, adding that more sell-offs
could occur if the strike is going to be brief.
Obama said on Wednesday that a "tailored, limited" strike,
not a protracted engagement like the unpopular Iraq war, could
be enough to send a strong message that the use of chemical
weapons cannot be tolerated.
Oil has jumped this week to multi-month highs on fears that
the potential strike on Syria could spread unrest to major oil
producers in the Middle East and disrupt supply.
"There are so many other parties involved when it comes to
Syria," Nunan said. "Israel, Iran are close by and other
countries could get dragged into it."
Oil is likely to stay above $110 with support from the
Middle East uncertainty and as the Libyan oil supply situation
has worsened, he said.
Libya's crude output has been cut to 250,000 barrels per day
(bpd) from pre-war levels of 1.6 million bpd as workers' strikes
crippled exports, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R has risen to more
than $6 a barrel, the widest since June, on expectations of
rising supply at the U.S. contract's delivery point in Cushing,
Oklahoma.
U.S. crude stockpiles rose almost 3 million barrels to 362
million barrels last week, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday, far exceeding a forecast of
a 0.2 million barrel build in a Reuters poll.
Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, have dropped 26 percent
since the end of June to 36.59 million barrels, falling 837,000
barrels last week.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)