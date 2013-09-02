SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Oil futures fell more than $1
in early Asian trade on Monday as concerns over disruptions to
supply receded as a possible military strike on Syria appeared
less imminent.
Brent ended last week up nearly 3 percent, gaining the most
since early July, on worries a strike by Western forces against
Syria would rattle the Middle East and disrupt oil exports at a
time when markets are already coping with loss of supplies from
Libya and Sudan.
But those fears eased after U.S. President Barack Obama said
he would seek congressional authorisation for punitive military
action against Syria, which is likely to delay any strike for at
least nine days as the current summer recess ends on Sept. 9.
Brent futures fell to a low of $112.20 a barrel and
were trading down $1.62 at $112.39 by 2316 GMT.
Losses in the U.S. benchmark were steeper. It declined to a
low of $104.21, and was down $1.93 at $105.69.
Before Obama announced his plans of seeking approval from
Congress, the path had been cleared for a U.S. assault. Warships
were in place and awaiting orders to launch missiles, and U.N.
inspectors had left Syria after gathering evidence on the use of
chemical weapons.
The United States had originally been expected to lead a
strike relatively quickly, backed by its NATO allies Britain and
France. But British lawmakers voted on Thursday against any
involvement and France said on Sunday it would await the U.S.
Congress decision.
Further losses were stemmed by data out of the world's
second-biggest oil consumer China that showed factory activity
expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in August with
a jump in new orders.
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) figure, published by
the National Bureau of Statistics, rose to 51.0 in August from
50.3 in July, the highest level since last April and ahead of
market expectations of 50.6 in a Reuters poll.
A fall in supplies from the producer group the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also helped put a
floor under prices.
OPEC supply averaged 30.32 million bpd (bpd) in August, down
from a revised 30.50 million bpd in July, the survey of shipping
data and sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants found.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)