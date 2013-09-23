* China Sept HSBC PMI hits 6-month high
* Fed October meeting eyed for hints on tapering
* Coming up: Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI; 0758
GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Brent crude held above $109 a
barrel on Monday, paring earlier losses after robust
manufacturing data from China lifted the outlook for demand from
the world's second largest oil consumer.
China's flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed
to 51.2 in September, hitting a high not seen since March and
putting to rest investors' worries of a sharp slowdown at the
world's second largest economy.
Brent crude for November delivery edged down 7 cents
to $109.15 a barrel by 0309 GMT, off a low of $108.97 hit
earlier in the session. U.S. crude for November inched
down 3 cents to $104.72 a barrel.
"Chinese manufacturing numbers tend to reverberate across
risks assets in 24 hours," OptionsXpress market analyst Ben Le
Brun said. "So far the Chinese numbers look good and hopefully,
this will be followed by good European numbers."
The euro zone and the United States will also release their
PMI data later on Monday.
Oil prices have dropped over the past two weeks, with Brent
coming off a 6-month top hit in late August, as fears of a
U.S.-led military strike on Syria eased and output from Libya
rose after a more than a month long unrest crippled its oil
sector.
"There is still an element of a risk premium in oil prices
because of Syria but it's nowhere near the levels a couple of
weeks ago," Le Brun said.
The United Nations will discuss this week a plan proposed by
the United States and Russia to disarm Syria of its chemical
weapons. Market participants had been worried that a strike by
against Syria could spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt
supply from the region that pumps a third of the world's crude.
A positive tone in U.S.-Iranian relations could also weigh
on oil prices, which have been underpinned by a plunge in
exports by the OPEC member amid Western sanctions against
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to pursue a
charm offensive in New York this week aimed at setting the right
tone for further nuclear talks with world powers which he hopes
will bring relief from sanctions, according to diplomats and
analysts.
More oil is also coming from South Sudan as it raised output
to the highest level since it resumed oil exports through Sudan
following a thaw in their relations.
In the United States, the Federal Reserve kept investors
guessing about when it would start paring back its bond
purchases after its decision to keep the stimulus programme
intact last week took markets by surprise.
Investors are the next Fed meeting in October for any sign
of tapering that could strengthen the greenback and make
dollar-denominated commodities less affordable for holders of
other currencies.
In the next three months, U.S. crude may retrace to $94.89 a
barrel, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)