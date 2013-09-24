* Iran agrees to talks with six world powers, including U.S.
* Iraq boosts oil output after stopping pipeline leak
* Libya may reopen eastern Hariga port this week -official
* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence; 1400 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Brent crude edged down near
$108 a barrel on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions eased slightly
ahead of nuclear talks involving Iran and the United States
later this week, while rising oil supply from Iraq and Libya
weighed on prices.
Iran has agreed to new talks on its nuclear programme with
top diplomats from six world powers, including U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, raising hopes that Tehran's relations with the
United States could thaw.
U.S. officials have also said a meeting is possible this
week between President Barack Obama and Iran's new centrist
president, Hassan Rouhani.
"Geopolitical tensions are reducing and oil output is rising
so these two factors are driving oil futures to moderate," IHS
analyst Victor Shum said.
Brent crude for November delivery edged down 11
cents to $108.05 per barrel by 0309 GMT, after settling at its
lowest close in four sessions on Monday.
November U.S. crude was off 18 cents at $103.41 a
barrel, down for a fourth day after touching a six-week low in
the previous session.
Investors are closely watching for any signs of easing
tensions between Iran and the United States. Sanctions from the
West aimed at ending Tehran's nuclear programme have sharply
reduced Iranian oil exports over the past two years.
"The geopolitical tone over Iran has been dialled down. The
other development is the continuing progress over Syria's
situation," Shum said, adding that these developments have
reduced geopolitical premiums in oil prices.
The United Nations may back a U.S.-Russian plan to rid Syria
of chemical arms this week.
Syria is not a major oil producer but traders always worry
that any escalation of violence in the Middle East could disrupt
oil flows.
Oil supply has, meanwhile, improved as Iraq boosted output
from its Rumaila field after plugging a leaking pipeline,
although planned work continued to keep a lid on exports from
OPEC's No. 2 producer after Saudi Arabia.
Libya is also gradually ramping up output after protests
crippled its oil sector. The OPEC producer could reopen its
eastern Hariga port this week but there was no progress opening
larger eastern terminals that have been shut for weeks, a senior
government official said on Monday.
In global financial markets, the uncertainty about when the
U.S. Federal Reserve will start trimming its massive stimulus
programme kept investors on the edge.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)