* Iran agrees to talks with six world powers, including U.S.
* Iranian president to address UN General Assembly
* Iraq boosts oil output after stopping pipeline leak
* Libya may reopen eastern Hariga port this week -official
* Coming up: EIA inventory data 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Brent oil rose on Tuesday in
spread trading that widened the international benchmark's
premium to U.S. crude, as market players focused on easing
tensions between Iran and the West.
Brent trading was choppy, edging between small losses and
gains throughout the day while front-month U.S. crude fell,
pushing Brent's premium out by nearly $1 to a high of $5.56 a
barrel.
Market participants were parsing comments from U.S.
President Barack Obama, who struck a cautiously optimistic tone
in a speech at the United Nations, saying the United States was
ready to engage diplomatically with Tehran.
The West's standoff with Iran over the OPEC nation's nuclear
program has helped support oil prices for nearly a decade. Years
of sanctions have cut Iranian oil exports by more than 1 million
barrels per day (bpd).
"You have a couple of issues being addressed at the U.N.
that would take some of the political pressure out of the
market," said Bob Yawger, director of commodity futures at
Mizuho Securities in New Jersey.
Front-month Brent crude for November delivery rose
48 cents to settle at $108.64. November U.S. crude lost
46 cents to close at $103.13 a barrel.
Market players said profit-taking on the spread between
Brent and U.S. crude contributed to uneven action between the
two contracts. Last week, Brent's premium to U.S. crude slid
below $3 as easing geopolitical concern weakened Brent prices,
generally tied more closely to global outages than U.S. oil
futures.
On Tuesday, further pressure on U.S. crude came from signs
refiners in the world's top oil consumer were taking units
offline for the fall maintenance season.
"Without that strong demand, WTI crude is going to get
pressured," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in
New York.
In August, Brent peaked above $117 a barrel on fears
conflict in Syria could spread and hit Middle East oil output.
Since then, Brent has slowly unwound more than $9 of risk
premium as chances of U.S. military intervention and a wider
conflict have receded. In gasoline, U.S. RBOB prices
edged up 1.5 percent after three sessions of losses.
Iran has agreed to talks on its nuclear program with top
diplomats from six world powers on Thursday, including U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry, increasing hopes Tehran's
relations with the United States could thaw.
However, a potential encounter at the United Nations on
Tuesday between U.S. President Barack Obama and Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani proved too complicated, an Obama
administration official said.
The United Nations may this week back a U.S.-Russian plan to
rid Syria of chemical arms. Syria is not a major
oil producer but traders worry any escalation of Middle East
violence could disrupt oil flows.
Supply has improved, meanwhile, as Iraq boosted output from
its Rumaila field after plugging a leaking pipeline, although
planned work continued to keep a lid on exports from OPEC's No.
2 producer after Saudi Arabia.
Libya is also gradually ramping up output after protests
crippled its oil sector. The OPEC producer could reopen its
eastern Hariga port this week but there has been no progress
opening larger eastern terminals that have been shut for weeks,
a senior government official said on Monday.
Libyan crude began to flow to global markets again on
Tuesday with several tankers loading or fixed to load crude in
the biggest port in the country's west in the next few days.
U.S. crude stocks fell by 54,000 barrels last week, less
than the 1.1 million barrel draw anticipated by analysts, data
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday. Refined product inventories rose by over 800,000
barrels.
The more closely-watched data from the U.S. government
Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
