* U.S. budget impasse threatens to curb demand
* Supply disruptions may push oil to $150 next year -IMF
* U.S. crude stocks rise more than expected -EIA
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Oct 9 Global oil prices sank on
Wednesday, as the largest weekly buildup of U.S. crude stocks in
a year weighed further on a market already concerned that
Washington's budget impasse would curb demand in the world's
biggest oil consumer.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
showed U.S. crude inventories shot up nearly 7 million barrels
last week, their largest weekly gain since September 2012, well
above forecasts by analysts of a 1.5 million barrel increase.
The news sparked a selloff, pushing losses in both Brent and
U.S. crude beyond $2 a barrel.
"We have higher production (in the United States) and
imports were far more than we need," said Andy Lebow, vice
president at Jefferies Bache in New York.
Earlier, oil prices edged lower after U.S. lawmakers made
little progress toward ending the budget stalemate, though
declines were limited by concerns that further unrest in Egypt
and Libya could disrupt Middle East supply.
Brent crude fell $1.10 to settle at $109.06 per
barrel, after settling higher on Tuesday for a third straight
session. U.S. oil fell by $1.88 to $101.61 per barrel.
Steeper U.S. losses widened Brent's premium over the U.S.
benchmark CL-LCO1=R to end the session at $7.45, up from $6.67
on Tuesday.
DOLLAR STRENGTH
News that Janet Yellen would be nominated as the next head
of the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted the U.S. dollar from
an eight-month low against major currencies. A strong U.S.
currency makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders
of other currencies.
"The big build in supply caught the market by surprise,"
said Phil Flynn, an analyst at the Price Futures Group in
Chicago, Illinois.
"The strong dollar today was a big part of the story as
well."
Yellen is seen largely sticking to the policies of
predecessor Ben Bernanke, aimed at keeping economic recovery on
track.
U.S. President Barack Obama has invited House of
Representatives Democrats to meet on Wednesday to discuss the
budget crisis and a looming debt deadline, the first of a series
of talks with lawmakers of both parties, a White House official
said.
"A lot of people think you're going to see a default, so
you're going to see a flight to quality and a lot of people will
go to the dollar or to gold," said Mark Waggoner, president of
Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.
WEAKER DEMAND?
Clashes in Egypt and the capture by U.S. forces of a senior
al Qaeda figure in Libya over the weekend raised the risk of
disruptions to supply from key oil-producing areas in North
Africa, offering some support to crude in recent
days.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its world growth
forecasts for the sixth straight time in less than two years,
saying a stronger performance in the most advanced economies
would not make up for sluggish expansion in the developing
world.
U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.8 million barrels to 370.5
million last week, the EIA data showed. The largest build was
recorded in the U.S. Gulf Coast region where oil stocks rose by
4.9 million barrels to 188.6 million barrels.
In its monthly report, the EIA said global oil markets would
be better-supplied in 2014 than previously forecast. It saw oil
demand growth next year at 1.17 million barrels per day, a fall
of 20,000 bpd from the September forecast.
