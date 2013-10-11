* Republicans offer plan to extend borrowing authority
* Brent jumped 2.5 pct on Thursday
* OPEC lowers demand forecast
* No CFTC data on Friday due to government shutdown
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Brent oil slipped towards $111
per barrel on Friday but was still on track to end the week
higher after an overnight jump in prices due to concern over
supply risks in the Middle East and hopes of a deal to end the
U.S. budget crisis.
Republican leaders offered a plan on Thursday to extend the
U.S. government's borrowing authority for several weeks, which
would postpone a possible U.S. default, raising hopes of an end
to the budget impasse that continued to cloud the demand outlook
in the world's biggest oil consumer.
Although questions remained over whether a deal could be
struck, the news sparked a big rally on Wall Street and in oil
prices, with Brent touching a four-week high of $112 per barrel.
"Prices have been coming down through the uncertainty, so
we're claiming higher ground," said Ben Le Brun, a market
analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney. "I think we can expect
further upside for both Brent and WTI if they sort this out."
Brent futures were 20 cents lower at $111.60 per
barrel at 0306 GMT, after closing $2.74 higher at $111.80. The
benchmark was on track for its biggest weekly gain in six weeks.
U.S. crude was down 27 cents at $102.75 per barrel
and was on track for its fourth weekly decline in five weeks.
MIDDLE EAST SUPPLY RISK
Concerns over supply risks in the Middle East and North
Africa helped support oil prices on Thursday after Libyan Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan was captured and held for several hours by a
former militia.
The incident highlighted instability in the country, where
oil output recently recovered to 700,000 barrels per day after
unrest had caused production to fall at mid-year to its lowest
since a 2011 civil war.
Oil prices also jumped $1 on Thursday when oil traders were
spooked by a Twitter posting from the Israeli military that, at
first glance, suggested it had just bombed Syrian airports.
"Recently, the Middle East has played second fiddle to
what's going on in the United States. But even though the news
flow has improved out of the region and the risk premium has
been coming out of oil, it's still in the forefront of
investors' minds," said Le Brun of OptionsXpress.
OPEC further lowered the forecast demand for its crude in
the fourth quarter and 2014, and said its production remained
higher than next year's global requirement despite a plunge in
Iraqi and Libyan output.
The outlook could weigh on oil prices and points to a
challenging 2014 for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries, as rising output elsewhere will make it harder for it
to keep its own production at high rates without risking a drop
in prices below its preferred level of $100 a barrel.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will not
publish its weekly Commitment of Traders report, which was due
out on Friday.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alan
Raybould)