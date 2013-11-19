* Fed may cut stimulus as U.S. economy improves - Fed
officials
* U.S. crude inventories rise by 100,000 barrels last week -
poll
* Coming up: API weekly inventories data; 2130 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Brent slipped to near $108 a
barrel on Tuesday as renewed concern about the possible
tightening of monetary policy in the United States offset
support from continuing oil supply disruption in Libya.
U.S. crude futures posted their biggest daily loss in nearly
a week on Monday after top Fed officials pointed to improvements
in the U.S. economy that could spur the central bank to start
"tapering" its asset purchases.
Comments from incoming Fed chief Janet Yellen last week had
suggested the central bank would continue with its ultra-loose
monetary policy for some time.
January Brent crude fell 44 cents to $108.03 a
barrel by 0308 GMT, down for the third straight session. U.S.
crude for December edged down 12 cents to $92.91.
However, Brent remained supported to some extent by Yellen's
comments, which had soothed fears of an imminent unwinding of
the Fed's $85 billion-a-month stimulus programme, said Yusuke
Seta, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan. Many in the
markets do not expect any change until March.
The lack of a deal between major powers and Iran over its
nuclear policy plus supply disruptions in Libya also supported
Brent, Seta said.
"When we look at the Western conflict with Iran, it's deeply
rooted and not easy to resolve. That's why Brent's
January/February spread is steady at about 50 cents a barrel,"
he said.
The Western countries and Iran will meet from Wednesday to
try to forge an interim deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.
Sanctions have kept around 1 million barrels per day (bpd)
of oil from the global market and any deal could allow some of
that oil to be sold, depressing a market that is already well
supplied.
In Libya, fighting between rival militias and industrial
unrest have spread across the country, causing its crude exports
to fall by more than 1 million bpd over the past six months.
The price gap between West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and
Brent may widen to $15 this week if U.S. oil data showed higher
inventories, Newedge's Seta said.
"WTI is leading the crude market downwards because
production in the U.S. is increasing steadily and inventories in
Cushing are rising," he said.
U.S. crude inventories were forecast to have increased by
100,000 barrels last week, while gasoline supply grew by 200,000
barrels, according to a Reuters poll.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
its weekly data later on Tuesday while the U.S. Energy
Information Administration will report its data on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)