* World powers and Iran resume talks on nuclear deal on Wednesday

* Oil exports resume from Libya's Mellitah port

* Total's Belgium gasoline unit shut after deadly explosion

* Coming up: EIA data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) Wednesday (Updates with API data)

By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK, Nov 19 Brent futures tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as talks this week between world powers and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions against the oil-rich country.

The resumption of oil exports from Libya also weighed on Brent prices.

U.S. oil futures bounced off a four-month low to finish the session higher, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks by over $1 a barrel in a day of volatile trading.

The six major world powers and Iran will start talks on Wednesday to try to forge an interim deal on Tehran's nuclear program. U.S. President Barack Obama said Iran would make progress in its ability to build a nuclear weapon if no deal on its nuclear program was realized. He urged Congress to hold off on tightening sanctions against Tehran while talks continue.

Oil exports from Libya's western Mellitah port have resumed after protests ended, allowing a large oilfield to ramp up production that could reach over 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) by Wednesday.

"The bearish news out of Libya is really weighing on the Brent," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.

"That resumption (of exports) is helping to pressure it right now, as well as the hopes for the Iran meetings tomorrow."

Sanctions on Iran have kept around 1 million bpd of oil from the global market and any deal could allow some of that oil to be sold, depressing a market that is already well supplied.

January Brent crude fell $1.55 to settle at $106.92 a barrel, for a third straight session loss.

U.S. crude for December rose 31 cents to settle at $93.34, supported by traders unwinding the spread between Brent and U.S. crude that had widened past $15 during the session, and by the rollover into the January contract. The December contract expires Wednesday.

Brent's premium over U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R settled the day at $13.58, down from Monday's settlement of $14.79. The divergent paths of the two benchmarks during the session saw the spread swing between $12.98 and $15.01.

"The intra-day movement sounds like a big swing, but it sounds tame compared to the way it changed direction so many times," said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at the Price Futures Group. "We are really in a nervous market trying to judge all the news that's hitting."

U.S. oil rose earlier on the back of higher oil product prices after news of a fire at Total's 360,000 bpd Antwerp refinery in Belgium. The fire at Europe's second-largest refinery killed two people and halted gasoline production.

Product prices reversed course to post losses later in the session as the market absorbed the news of the explosion and looked ahead to increased runs as U.S. Gulf Coast refineries emerge from maintenance season.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute released data after the settlement showing U.S. crude oil inventories last week rose 512,000 barrels, less than the 900,000-barrel build predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.7 million barrels, the API said.

Distillate stocks fell by 4.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 600,000-barrel drop.

The more closely-watched U.S. Energy Information Administration report will be released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT). (Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso in New York, Ron Bousso in London, Florence Tan; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Peter Galloway and Chris Reese)