* World powers and Iran resume talks on nuclear deal on
Wednesday
* Oil exports resume from Libya's Mellitah port
* Total's Belgium gasoline unit shut after deadly explosion
* Coming up: EIA data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) Wednesday
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Nov 19 Brent futures tumbled by more
than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as talks this week between world
powers and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions against the
oil-rich country.
The resumption of oil exports from Libya also weighed on
Brent prices.
U.S. oil futures bounced off a four-month low to finish the
session higher, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks
by over $1 a barrel in a day of volatile trading.
The six major world powers and Iran will start talks on
Wednesday to try to forge an interim deal on Tehran's nuclear
program. U.S. President Barack Obama said Iran would make
progress in its ability to build a nuclear weapon if no deal on
its nuclear program was realized. He urged Congress to hold off
on tightening sanctions against Tehran while talks continue.
Oil exports from Libya's western Mellitah port have resumed
after protests ended, allowing a large oilfield to ramp up
production that could reach over 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) by
Wednesday.
"The bearish news out of Libya is really weighing on the
Brent," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.
"That resumption (of exports) is helping to pressure it
right now, as well as the hopes for the Iran meetings tomorrow."
Sanctions on Iran have kept around 1 million bpd of oil from
the global market and any deal could allow some of that oil to
be sold, depressing a market that is already well supplied.
January Brent crude fell $1.55 to settle at $106.92
a barrel, for a third straight session loss.
U.S. crude for December rose 31 cents to settle at
$93.34, supported by traders unwinding the spread between Brent
and U.S. crude that had widened past $15 during the session, and
by the rollover into the January contract. The December contract
expires Wednesday.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R settled the day
at $13.58, down from Monday's settlement of $14.79. The
divergent paths of the two benchmarks during the session saw the
spread swing between $12.98 and $15.01.
"The intra-day movement sounds like a big swing, but it
sounds tame compared to the way it changed direction so many
times," said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at the Price Futures
Group. "We are really in a nervous market trying to judge all
the news that's hitting."
U.S. oil rose earlier on the back of higher oil product
prices after news of a fire at Total's 360,000 bpd
Antwerp refinery in Belgium. The fire at Europe's second-largest
refinery killed two people and halted gasoline production.
Product prices reversed course to post losses later in the
session as the market absorbed the news of the explosion and
looked ahead to increased runs as U.S. Gulf Coast refineries
emerge from maintenance season.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute released
data after the settlement showing U.S. crude oil inventories
last week rose 512,000 barrels, less than the 900,000-barrel
build predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by
1.7 million barrels, the API said.
Distillate stocks fell by 4.9 million barrels, versus
expectations for a 600,000-barrel drop.
The more closely-watched U.S. Energy Information
Administration report will be released on Wednesday at 10:30
a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
