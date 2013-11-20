* U.S. refinery runs rise by 255,000 bpd - API
* Bernanke reassures ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy will
stay
* Major powers, Iran start nuclear talks on Wednesday
* Libya Mellitah port resumes oil exports
* Coming up: EIA weekly oil data; 1530 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Brent climbed back above $107
a barrel on Wednesday while U.S. crude futures rose for a second
day after Ben Bernanke's reassurance about ultra-easy monetary
policy continuing and on hopes of higher U.S. oil demand.
Investors also focused on talks restarting on Wednesday
between major powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear programme
as a deal may involve easing sanctions on the OPEC producer that
could lead to a rise in its crude exports.
Brent crude for January was at $107.23 by 0241 GMT,
up 31 cents. The contract had posted on Tuesday its biggest
daily fall in nearly two weeks as Libya resumed some oil
exports.
The U.S. crude contract for December, which expires later on
Wednesday, had risen 21 cents to $93.55 a barrel. It ended the
previous session up 0.3 percent after hitting a
five-and-half-month intraday low of $92.43.
The sharp drop in Brent had narrowed its premium to West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) by more than $1 to about $13 as
investors eyed stronger crude demand in the United States with
the end of a refinery maintenance season.
"U.S. refineries are coming out of seasonal maintenance and
the higher refinery capacity would boost production and draw
down stockpiles," Phillip Futures analyst Tan Chee Tat said,
adding that the Brent-WTI spread may fall below $10 a barrel by
end-November.
Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Tuesday refinery crude runs rose by 255,000 barrels
per day last week. Crude inventories rose 512,000 barrels, less
than the 900,000-barrel build predicted by a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke's comments late on Tuesday
that indicate any stimulus tapering was unlikely to occur in the
near term has also helped to support crude prices, Tan of
Phillip Futures said.
Bernanke said late on Tuesday the Fed will maintain its
ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy for as long as needed and will
only begin to taper bond buying once it is assured that labour
market improvements would continue.
In Geneva, world powers aim to clinch a preliminary deal to
curb Iran's nuclear programme to end a long standoff and head
off the risk of a wider Middle East war even as senior U.S.
lawmakers urged the Obama administration to take a tougher line
in negotiations with Tehran.
Investors remained wary of Libya's output despite the
resumption of exports from the western Mellitah port on Tuesday
after protests ended.
"Uncertainty still remains in that country and we do see
fluctuations in production," Phillip Futures' Tan said. "It
seems like the current government does not have enough ability
to subdue labour unrest in the country."
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)