* Investors focus on Iran talks, deal appears closer

* China's oil demand expected to rise next year

* High U.S. oil supplies continue to weigh on prices (New throughout, updates with British and French foreign ministers to attend nuclear talks with Iran)

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, Nov 22 Brent crude rose by nearly $1 on Friday in heavy spread trading that boosted the international benchmark's premium to an eight-month high versus U.S. oil.

The spread widened by nearly $1.60, leaving Brent $16.21 over U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at settlement, the widest level since March.

A deal between Iran and Western nations over Iran's nuclear program appeared more certain as trading wound down late on Friday after the British and French foreign ministers said they would attend the talks.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was also expected to attend and diplomats said a major sticking point may have been overcome.

In early trade, Brent had been supported by uncertainty over whether an agreement would be reached. Sanctions on oil-rich Iran have kept around 1 million bpd of oil from the global market and any deal could allow some of that oil to be sold, depressing a market that is already well supplied.

On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he was committed to moving ahead with tougher sanctions against Iran, adding to uncertainty among some traders who had been betting on a drop in prices.

In Asia, top refinery Sinopec forecast oil demand in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, would rise by an average of 3.8 percent a year in 2014 and 2015.

Brent for January delivery ended 97 cents higher at $111.05 after trading to a six-week high of $111.40. It had pared gains in post-settlement trade, and was last up 57 cents to $110.65.

The contract gained for a second week as supply outages in Libya and rising oil demand in China supported prices.

U.S. crude settled 60 cents lower at $94.84 a barrel. It posted its biggest daily percentage gain in two months on Thursday and ended the week 1.06 percent higher, snapping six weeks of declines. Rising U.S. crude inventories, especially around the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. contract, have weighed on the domestic contract.

"When you step back from WTI prices, you'll see we are consolidating at these levels and waiting for the next driver," said Gene McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures settled down nearly 1 percent at $2.7261 a gallon, after news of refinery outages pushed the contract up by 3 percent in the previous session. (Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin and Lin Noueihed in London and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Hay, Krista Hughes and David Gregorio)