(Corrects price rise of RBOB gasoline contract in paragraph 5)
* No need to adjust OPEC production - Saudi minister
* Brent prices jump, volume spikes before 12:00 p.m. EST
* China manufacturing PMI at 18-month high
* U.S. manufacturing expanded at fastest pace in 2-1/2 years
* Hedge funds raise bets on Brent
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Brent crude jumped on Monday and
hit its highest price since September, boosted early by strong
manufacturing data from China and the United States, then rising
further on reports that several Russian cargo cancellations had
tightened supply.
Volume surged and Brent extended its gains by nearly $1 just
before noon EST (1700 GMT), as Russian oil companies Lukoil
and Rosneft canceled loadings of two Urals
cargoes on Dec 13-14 and 14-15 from the Baltic ports of Primorsk
and Ust-Luga, traders said.
Brent crude for January rose $1.76 to settle at
$111.45 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $112.34. U.S.
crude rose $1.10 to settle at $93.82 a barrel.
The spread between the two contracts finished at $17.63,
after swinging over $2 between $16.22 and $18.44 during the
session.
The February Brent contract also surged more than $2
a barrel at one point, and finished up $1.81 at $111.14 a
barrel. Refined products gained as well, with RBOB gasoline
futures finishing up by 1.56 cents, or 0.6 percent, to
$2.6784 a gallon.
"Whenever you get this turmoil on the Brent side, people
look over to the U.S. Our products look a lot cheaper," said
Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at the Price Futures Group in
Chicago, Illinois.
"The U.S. has almost become the swing producer when it comes
to product."
Crude rose early after data showed the U.S. manufacturing
sector expanded last month at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years,
outstripping forecasts, and the employment picture also
improved.
In China, the official Purchasing Managers' Index showed
manufacturing growth at an 18-month high in November due to
robust domestic and foreign demand.
A similar indicator for Britain and Germany also showed a
pick-up in manufacturing activity.
OPEC PRODUCTION LIKELY STEADY
The Saudi oil minister indicated there was no need for the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to
adjust supply as he arrived in Vienna for the producer group's
meeting on Wednesday.
Faced with fast-rising supplies from the United States, the
group might cut supply to prop up oil prices, if not for several
cartel members pumping well below par because of civil strife or
sanctions.
Iran, Libya, Nigeria and Iraq of the 12-member group account
for almost 3 million barrels per day of supply outage on the 90
million bpd world market.
HEDGE FUNDS BULLISH ON BRENT
Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their bets on
higher Brent crude prices for the second straight week in the
seven days to Nov. 26, exchange data showed on Monday, providing
another indication money manager sentiment towards the market
may have turned.
The speculator group raised its net long futures and options
positions by 22,380 contracts to 129,761, figures from the
IntercontinentalExchange showed, taking the increase to
more than 45 percent since hitting a year low on Nov. 12.
In the same week, oil speculators cut their long positions
on WTI. Oil speculators cut their net long position in U.S. West
Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) by 5,489 contracts to 285,076 in
the week ending Nov. 26, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed.
The CFTC said its data this week did not include trader
positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract,
which are normally included in the aggregate calculations. It
did not give a reason for the omission.
(Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, Christopher Johnson
and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Keiron Henderson,
Anthony Barker, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)