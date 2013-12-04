* Keystone XL pipeline may relieve Cushing supply bottleneck
* OPEC expected to leave production target unchanged
* WTI-Brent spread narrows almost $1
* API data showed drop in U.S. stockpiles
* Coming Up: U.S. EIA stockpiles due 1530 GMT
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Brent crude climbed towards
$113 a barrel on Wednesday, while the U.S. benchmark rose more
than $1 to a five-week high after news of the scheduled start of
a key pipeline helping to relieve a supply bottleneck at the
country's main oil storage hub.
U.S. oil built on a more than $2 jump in the previous
session, after TransCanada Corp said it would begin
operations at its Keystone XL pipeline on Jan. 3.
The launch will allow rising inventories at the Cushing,
Oklahoma oil hub to move to the U.S. Gulf Coast, where a large
share of the country's refining capacity is concentrated.
"The market has been full of speculation about when the
pipeline would start," said Chee Tat Tan, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore. "At least now investors have a
start date and know what to expect."
Brent crude for January delivery was 25 cents higher
at $112.87 a barrel at 0355 GMT, after settling $1.17 higher in
the previous session. U.S. crude was up $1.20 at $97.24 a
barrel, after settling up $2.22 on Tuesday.
U.S. crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate or WTI,
has lost value relative to Brent due to infrastructure
constraints amid rising shale oil production, causing a supply
glut in Cushing, where the country's main oil contract Nymex is
priced.
"I think the market may have overreacted (to the pipeline
news), so perhaps we will see some correction later today," said
Tan.
IRAN, IRAQ TO BOOST OUTPUT
Brent was less bullish as gains were curbed by comments from
Iran and Iraq on plans to increase output by about 1 million
barrels per day each, saying others in the producer cartel will
need to give way to make room for them.
The comments came ahead of Wednesday's meeting in Vienna of
the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), at
which production targets are expected to remain unchanged at 30
million barrels per day for the first half of 2014.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed by almost
a $1 to $15.63 from Tuesday's close of $16.58. Supply concerns
in the Middle East and Africa combined with a glut in the U.S.
had in recent months prompted investors to make bullish bets on
the spread, which stood at more than $19 last week, up from
$2.64 on Sep. 18.
The U.S. benchmark was also supported by data from the
American Petroleum Institute that showed a drop of 12.4 million
barrels in domestic inventories and snapped a 10-week streak of
builds that had added nearly 36 million barrels.
The more closely-watched report from the U.S. government
Energy Information Administration is due at 1530 GMT.
A Reuters poll forecast a slight build of 300,000 barrels.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)