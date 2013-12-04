* EIA says U.S. crude stocks fall 5.6 million barrels
* Refinery runs up 3 pct as maintenance season ends
* OPEC keeps 30 mln bpd output cap for 2014 first half
* Keystone XL pipeline may relieve Cushing bottleneck
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. crude oil futures rose more
than $1 on Wednesday, a fourth straight day of gains as
government data showed an unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles in
the world's largest oil consumer.
The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
(EIA) report showed domestic crude stocks fell 5.6 million
barrels in the week ended Nov. 29, snapping 10 straight weeks of
builds. A Reuters poll had forecast a build of 300,000 barrels.
"We know it's the end of the year and (oil companies) like
to draw down supply, but that's more than what even the most
bullish analysts were looking for," said Phil Flynn, an energy
analyst at the Price Future Group in Chicago, Illinois.
Brent crude oil futures slipped after the 12-member
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on
Wednesday to renew for the first half of 2014 a collective oil
production cap of 30 million barrels a day.
Brent crude for January delivery fell by 74 cents to
settle at $111.88 after reaching a session low of $111.46. U.S.
crude rose $1.16 to settle at $97.20 a barrel, having
earlier touched a five-week high of $97.58 and posting its
largest 4-day percentage gain since early July.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) CL-LCO1=R, narrowed to $14.68 a barrel, shedding almost
$2 from Tuesday's close of $16.58.
It earlier touched a low of $14.47, shaving nearly $5 from
the $19.41 gap set on Nov. 27 and notching the largest four-day
decline in the spread since Oct. 2012.
Traders said market participants were liquidating Brent-WTI
positions, particularly once it narrowed past $16.
The EIA data echoed figures from the American Petroleum
Institute (API) on Tuesday that showed a drop of 12.4 million
barrels in domestic inventories. The EIA's 5.6 million barrel
draw cut around one-sixth of the 36 million barrels that had
built up over the previous 10 weeks.
Much of that oil went to crude-hungry refiners, which
registered a 3 percent uptick in utilization rates over the week
to reach 92.4 percent.
"The refiners are acting like we're going into the Fourth of
July (holiday)," said Flynn, a time when demand for refined
products is usually strong. "Do they know what holiday it is?"
The gains in U.S. crude followed Tuesday's $2 rise on
TransCanada Corp's announcement on Monday that it would
begin operating its Keystone XL pipeline on Jan. 3, allowing
stockpiles of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub to move to the
U.S. Gulf Coast, where a large share of the country's refining
capacity is concentrated.
The OPEC agreement came despite two of its members, Iraq and
Iran, having set high output targets for the year ahead.
Libya hopes to reopen on Dec. 10 all oil ports blocked by
protests over political and financial demands, and resume full
production about a week later, Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi
said on Wednesday.
Many oil analysts were sceptical.
"I don't know if anyone in their right mind would trade on
that (statement)," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies
Bache in New York.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in London, Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, David
Goodman, Bob Burgdorfer, Krista Hughes and Andre Grenon)