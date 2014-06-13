* Obama warns of U.S. action as jihadists push on Baghdad
* Kurdish forces take advantage of chaos, take control of
Kirkuk oil hub
* Oil prices seen rising further after breaching key
resistance
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 13 Brent futures rose towards
$114 a barrel on Friday and hit a nine-month high, as supply
disruption fears took centre stage with the United States
threatening military action in Iraq as Sunni Islamist militants
push on towards Baghdad.
The jihadists extended their lightning advance to towns only
about an hour's drive from Baghdad while trucks carrying Shi'ite
volunteers in uniform rumbled towards the front lines to defend
the city, stoking concerns of prolonged unrest and bloodbath.
Brent rose 36 cents to $113.38 a barrel by 0339 GMT,
after earlier hitting $113.75 - its loftiest since September
last year. It ended up with gains of more than $3 on Thursday.
U.S. crude touched an intraday high of $107.68, also
a nine-month top, and was up 39 cents at $106.92, extending the
previous session's $2.13 gain.
"There have been no disruptions to oil supplies so far but
people are very nervous," said Ken Hasegawa, a Tokyo-based
commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan, referring to worries
that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies from
the second-largest OPEC producer.
The forces of Iraq's autonomous ethnic Kurdish north have
taken control of the oil hub of Kirkuk as the troops of the
Shi'ite-led government abandoned posts.
"Oil is now in a new price territory and is likely to climb
more as investors rework their positions, supported by the
uncertainty and technicals."
Given the break past key resistance at $105 a barrel, the
U.S. benchmark may rise towards $112 over the next two weeks,
the high touched last year, if it manages to break past the next
ceiling of $110, Hasegawa said.
Brent may gain towards $115 over the same time period now
that it has broken past $110, he said.
Yet, producer group OPEC's latest forecast of the oil market
being balanced in the second half of this year with extra
production sufficient to meet growing demand, helped allay some
concerns of disruption in supplies.
The cartel of 12 exporters said global oil inventories were
comfortable. U.S. stockpiles were high and commercial stocks in
the large developed economies were sufficient at the end of
April to meet almost two months of consumption.
The unfolding geopolitical crisis overshadowed data out of
the United States that showed retail sales rose less than
expected in May and first-time applications for jobless benefits
increased last week.
Investors are awaiting industrial output data from China due
later in the day to gauge the demand outlook for the world's
second-largest oil consumer.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)