* Worries over risks to Iraq supply ease, traders say
* Libya loads 600,000-bbl tanker for Italy
* Libya oil production higher as El Feel oilfield ramps up
* Separatists in Ukraine said willing to extend ceasefire
* Weak U.S. consumer data also weighs on prices
(Updates with CFTC data)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, June 27 Brent crude oil was little
changed in choppy trading on Friday as investors moved to square
positions following one of the international benchmark's biggest
weekly falls this year due to reduced concerns over exports from
strife-torn Iraq.
Prices have dropped more than $2 from a nine-month high of
$115.71 hit on June 19 as output from Iraq's southern oilfields,
which produce most of the nation's 3.3 million barrels per day
(bpd), remained unaffected by fighting in the north and west.
"A lot of people are very long, the market's gotten a little
top-heavy, and we're susceptible to a correction," said Stephen
Schork, editor of The Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
Libya's eastern oil port of Hariga completed the loading of
a tanker carrying 600,000 barrels of crude oil destined for
Italy on Friday after a protest by security guards ended, the
port operator said, further easing supply worries on the world
market.
Brent rose 9 cents to settle at $113.30 a barrel,
after falling 79 cents in the previous session. It lost more
than 1.3 percent this week, its steepest weekly fall since
March.
U.S. crude fell 10 cents to settle at $105.74 a
barrel after ending Thursday 66 cents weaker at $105.84, the
lowest settlement since June 11. U.S. crude lost nearly 1.4
percent during the week, and has fallen $2 since hitting $107.73
on June 20.
The spread between the two benchmarks closed the week at
$7.56 after having widened to $9.67 on June 19, when Brent hit
its 9-month peak.
If fighting between Sunni militants and Iraq government
forces is contained in regions north of Baghdad then the chance
of supply disruptions will shrink, risk analysts said.
"Two weeks after the beginning of the latest chapter in the
history of modern-era Iraq, only an actual disruption to supply
would trigger (major) buying in the oil market," said David
Hufton, managing director of London brokerage PVM Oil
Associates.
Investors are still watching how the fight for control of
Iraq's largest refinery, the 300,000-bpd Baiji complex, unfolds.
Also weighing on crude was news that Libya's oil output has
risen to 300,000 bpd after the El Feel oilfield in the southwest
increased production.
A spokesman for Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said El Feel
was pumping 105,000 bpd after resuming operations following the
end of a protest this month.
Ric Spooner, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, said
although Iraq's oil production and exports remained at risk from
the Sunni Islamist insurgency across the north of the country,
investors were worrying less.
"The risks can't be dismissed, but the fact time has gone by
suggests investors are getting (less) nervous about the risk
premium."
Pro-Russian separatist leaders voiced willingness to extend
a shaky ceasefire in Ukraine's Russian-speaking east on Friday,
after releasing four out of eight international observers
captured over a month ago, in an apparent goodwill gesture.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. data was also negative for oil.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending rose less
than forecast in May, prompting economists to downgrade
estimates for second-quarter growth, muddying the outlook for
demand in the world's top oil consumer.
Hedge funds and large money managers cut their net long
U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 24,
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on
Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options
position in New York and London by 13,711 contracts to 383,983
during the period.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London, Keith
Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Dale
Hudson, Jason Neely, Peter Galloway and Meredith Mazzilli)