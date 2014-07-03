* Libya deal with rebels may make 500,000 bpd available for
exports
* Iraq's Maliki hopes for government deal by next week
* U.S. crude inventories fall ahead of July 4 weekend -EIA
* Asian stocks hover at 3-yr high, U.S. jobs data enthrall
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 3 Brent futures dipped below
$111 a barrel on Thursday as supply fears eased after Libya
declared an end to an oil crisis that has cut exports from the
OPEC member to a trickle, although declines will be capped by
concerns over Iraq.
Libya's acting Prime Minister Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni said the government had reached a deal with a rebel
leader controlling oil ports to hand over the last two terminals
and end a blockade, making around 500,000 more barrels a day of
crude available for export.
Brent crude extended the previous session's losses
to fall to a three-week low, dropping 32 cents to $110.92 a
barrel by 0230 GMT. U.S. oil declined 44 cents to
$104.04, also sliding to a three-week low.
"Even if Libyan production comes back, it will still be only
40-50 percent of the country's full pre-crisis exports. That's a
small number," said Tetsu Emori, commodity fund manager at
Japan's Astmax Investment. "People are still looking at Iraq."
Oil investors are on edge over how the crisis in Iraq can be
brought under control, Emori said. With limited global spare
production to fill up any major disruption in shipments from
OPEC's second-largest producer, prices will head higher later
this month, he said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who is fighting for his
political life as a Sunni insurgency fractures the country, said
he hoped parliament could form a new government in its next
session after the first collapsed in discord. Baghdad can ill
afford a long delay as large swathes of the north and west fall
under the control of an al Qaeda splinter group.
Prices are also being supported by an improving demand
outlook in the United States and China, the world's top two oil
consumers.
U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as
refineries hiked output ahead of the holiday July Fourth
weekend, data from the Energy Information Administration showed
on Wednesday.
Crude stocks fell 3.2 million barrels compared
with expectations for a decrease of 2.2 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.2 million barrels versus
forecast of a 400,000-barrel gain, it said.
Broader financial markets also gained on hopes of an
improved economic outlook. Asian stocks hovered at a three-year
high and the dollar rose early as a series of strong economic
numbers point to momentum building in the economy.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)