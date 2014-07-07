* Libya lifts force majeure on oil exports from 2 ports
* But geopolitical unrest in Ukraine, Iraq supports prices
* Global economic activity should strengthen -IMF
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, July 7 Brent crude prices hovered
near a three-week low just above $110 a barrel on Monday, hurt
by a potential rise in oil supply as Libya gears up to resume
exports from two ports that have been closed for nearly a year.
The benchmark dropped 2.3 percent last week, its biggest
weekly decline since early January, on the Libyan news. Brent is
about $5 a barrel below its highest point this year - marked in
June when fighting broke out in northern Iraq.
August Brent had edged up 6 cents to $110.70 a
barrel by 0142 GMT. U.S. oil for August delivery fell 15
cents from Thursday's settlement to $103.91 a barrel. There was
a public holiday in the United States on Friday.
State-run National Oil Corp (NOC) lifted force majeure from
the major eastern Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports after rebels
agreed last week to end a blockade to press financial and
political demands.
"It's going to put some pressure on Brent, but still we need
to see how much exports will return," said Ken Hasegawa, a
commodities sales manager at brokerage Newedge Japan.
The two Libyan oil ports had been exporting about 500,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude, a chunk of the 1.4 million bpd
that the OPEC producer pumped in the second quarter last year
before protests started.
But geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine kept
supporting oil prices.
"There is still uncertainty in Iraq and Ukraine, supporting
oil prices at these levels," Hasegawa said, adding that Brent
could easily test the year's high if there was any sign of
supply disruption.
The conflict between the Iraqi government and Sunni
militants has yet to impact exports from the second largest OPEC
producer.
Iraq's parliament is in a deadlock to form a new government.
Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has urged Prime Minister
Nuri al-Maliki's coalition to withdraw its support for his bid
for a third term and pick another candidate.
In Ukraine, the government re-took their stronghold of
Slaviansk in what President Petro Poroshenko called a turning
point in the fight for control of the country's east.
Investors were also eyeing Chinese trade data due later this
week for further evidence that the world's No. 2 economy is
regaining steam in the second quarter after last week's strong
manufacturing and services sectors surveys.
Global economic activity should strengthen in the second
half of the year and accelerate in 2015, although momentum could
be weaker than expected, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on
Sunday, hinting at a slight cut in the Fund's growth forecasts.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)