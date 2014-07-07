* Libya lifts force majeure on oil exports from two ports
* Iraq supply worries ease as southern oilfields unscathed
* U.S. employment trends rise 0.5 percent in June
By Lorenzo Ligato
NEW YORK, July 7 Brent and U.S. crude oil
futures fell on Monday to the lowest levels in a month as Libya
prepared to resume oil exports from two ports closed nearly a
year, and as supply from Iraq remained unaffected by violence
sweeping the OPEC country.
Libya's state-run National Oil Corp lifted a force majeure
from the major eastern Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports after
rebels agreed last week to end a blockade.
Brent dipped 40 cents to settle at $110.24 a barrel,
the lowest settlement since June 11. Brent had climbed to a
nine-month high of $115.71 in June amid the Iraqi crisis, but
has since dropped more than 4 percent.
U.S. oil lost 53 cents to settle at $103.53 a barrel,
the lowest settlement since June 6. It was the seventh straight
daily decline, the longest in U.S. oil since December 2009.
"The market continues to focus on geopolitical risk in
Libya, Russia and Iraq. Brent and U.S. crude will come under
further pressure if Libya is successful in exporting oil," said
Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The two Libyan ports had been exporting about 500,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude, far below the 1.4 million bpd
that the country pumped in the second quarter of last year,
before protests started.
Brent's premium over U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R narrowed to close
at $6.71, down from a three-month high of $9.01 hit on June 19.
Oil shrugged off news of a heavier-than-expected maintenance
program for North Sea oilfields in August, due to reduce
loadings of crude from the four main export streams to 695,000
bpd from over 900,000 bpd in July.
This is the first time supplies of the four big North Sea
oil streams have been below 700,000 bpd since 2010, according to
Reuters data.
Weighing on U.S. crude prices was a blow to the gasoline
demand outlook from last weekend's Tropical Storm Arthur, which
dampened July 4 holiday travel, analysts said.
"We're halfway through the summer driving season. Demand
wasn't as strong (as expected), and the market is feeling more
comfortable that we're going to be well supplied," said Phil
Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Oil prices remained largely unaffected by positive U.S.
employment trends data released on Monday. The Conference
Board's Employment Trends Index, summarizing eight
employment-related indicators, rose 0.5 percent in June to
119.62, suggesting continued strong job growth.
