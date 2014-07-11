(Corrects typo in headline)
* Libya output rises to 350,000 bpd after El Sharara
oilfield restart
* OPEC world oil market share to shrink in 2015 for 3rd
straight year
By Florence Tan and Theodora D'cruz
SINGAPORE, July 11 Oil prices were heading for
their third straight weekly loss on Friday as worries about
supply disruptions in the Middle East and North Africa eased,
although Brent stayed comfortably above $108 a barrel.
Brent and U.S. crude prices had recovered in the previous
session, ending their longest streak of daily losses in years.
But Brent had dropped 12 cents to $108.55 a barrel by
0356 GMT on Friday, while U.S. crude fell 14 cents to
$102.79.
"The premium on crude oil is coming off a bit. Market
nervousness about the Middle East is dissipating and traders
aren't as nervous as they were a week ago," said Ben Le Brun, a
market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Supply concerns eased in the Middle East and Africa despite
geopolitical tensions in Iraq, Libya and Gaza.
Libya's southern El Sharara field is boosting production and
has pushed the country's oil output to 350,000 barrels per day,
a spokesman for National Oil Corp said on Thursday.
Analysts warned, however, that it would take months to ramp
up production and more unrest is possible.
In Iraq, exports from southern Basra ports continued despite
an ongoing Islamic insurgency.
Sunni militants battling forces loyal to Iraqi Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki broke into a military base in Diyala
province northeast of Baghdad on Thursday, a security source and
a local official said.
Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to second quarter GDP
data from China next week to assess fuel demand outlook at the
world's second largest consumer.
"We'll focus on the Chinese data next week and that will be
a clearer indication of where prices will be going," Le Brun
said.
Beijing could implement more stimulus measures to support
growth which would lift its oil demand. Chinese crude imports
rose 10 percent in the first half this year although analysts
attributed the rise to stockpiling.
In the United States, the Energy Department said it would
have its planned gasoline stockpile for the Northeast region in
place in time to respond to possible supply disruptions at the
height of the 2014 hurricane season.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)