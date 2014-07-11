* Brent hits 3-month low, U.S. reaches 2-month lows
* Both benchmarks on track to third week of losses
* Markets well supplied but risk "extraordinarily high" -IEA
NEW YORK, July 11 Brent oil hit a three-month
low on Friday, extending losses for the third week in a row as
fears about supply shortages in the Middle East and North Africa
continued to recede.
The North Sea benchmark slipped below $107 per barrel,
posting its steepest weekly decline since January, as
evaporating geopolitical risk drove selling. The drop also hit
U.S. crude futures, which fell to a two-month low under $101.
"We continue to see some liquidation selling in the market,"
said Gene McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut. "But there is still uncertainty surrounding Iraq,
and that means the market should find some support."
Brent lost $2.01 to settle at $106.66 a barrel, the
lowest since April 7. It has dropped about 3.7 percent since the
beginning of the week, the steepest slide since early January.
U.S. crude lost $2.10 cents to settle at $100.83, the
lowest since May 12. It is down about 3.2 percent since the
beginning of the week, the sharpest drop in almost two months.
The spread between the two benchmarks closed at $5.83, down
from a three-month high of $9.01 hit in mid-June.
The benchmarks hit a nine-month high in June as a Sunni
Islamist insurgency swept across northwestern Iraq, fuelling
concern over supply disruptions from OPEC's second-largest
producer.
Oil has weakened over the last month because Iraq has not
had any disruptions, and as news emerged that Libya was set to
ramp up oil production. Libya's southern El Sharara field has
pushed the country's oil output to 350,000 barrels per day, a
spokesman for National Oil Corp said.
"Libyan oil production is already on the rise, and this is
reflected in the structure of the Brent market," said Tamas
Varga, an oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
In Iraq, oil exports from the southern Basra ports continue,
despite fighting in the north between Islamist militants and
forces loyal to Baghdad.
Meanwhile, Kurdish forces took over two northern Iraqi
oilfields, Bai Hassan and Kirkuk, replacing Arab workers with
Kurds.
"If those supplies can flow, the market may be moving from
relative tightness to relative oversupply," said John Kilduff, a
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
MARKETS WELL SUPPLIED
Output remains at risk in several key regions, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on
Friday.
"Supply risks in the Middle East and North Africa, not least
in Iraq and Libya, remain extraordinarily high," the IEA said.
"Oil prices remain historically high and there is no sign of a
turning of the tide just yet."
Global demand will accelerate next year as the world economy
expands, the same report said. Growing demand will again be met
by rising supplies from the United States and Canada, further
eroding OPEC's market share, it added.
