* Violence in Libya, Iraq could boost prices this week
* Uncertainty over Iran nuclear deal as July 20 deadline
looms
* Kurds seize northern oilfields as Baghdad tensions
escalate
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, July 14 Brent crude bounced off of
three-month lows on Monday to near $107 a barrel as the
potential for renewed supply disruptions put a floor under
prices that have been tumbling since the last week of June.
Brent lost $2.01 on Friday to settle at $106.66 a barrel,
the lowest finish since April 7. The benchmark lost about 3.6
percent last week, the steepest weekly fall since early January.
But the market could see a strong rebound this week amid new
and continuing violence in Libya and Iraq, and worries that a
final deal may not be reached between Tehran and world powers.
"I've been a bear on oil. I still feel bearish but I feel
it's gone too far," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
Sydney commodity research firm Barratt Bulletin.
The uncertainty over a deal with Iran on its nuclear
programme, renewed fighting in Libya on Sunday, weekend bomb
attacks near the Iraq capital Baghdad, and continuing tensions
in Ukraine created a "whole basket of worry", Barratt said.
"It's the complete picture [in the Middle East}. We all know
how anything can flare up," he said.
Brent crude was up 14 cents at $106.80 by 0420 GMT
on Monday after initially falling to $106.27 earlier in the
session.
U.S. crude futures fell 23 cents to $100.60. The U.S.
benchmark lost $2.10 in the previous session to close at $100.83
a barrel, its lowest settlement since May 12.
Brent could be trading around $108 a barrel next Friday,
while U.S. could be around $102-$103 a barrel, Barratt said.
The market remains focused on the status of Libyan oil
supplies, Barratt said. The return of Libyan barrels to market
was one of the main factors that had driven prices lower.
While Libya's oil output had risen to 470,000 barrels a day,
the eastern port of Brega remained closed because of protest by
oil security guards, a spokesman for the state-run National Oil
Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.
Heavy fighting also broke out between rival militias vying
for control of Libya's main airport on Sunday, killing at least
seven people and halting all flights in the worst fighting in
the capital for six months.
The violence led the United Nations to move some staff out
of the OPEC producer, and the U.N. said on Sunday all
international staff could be relocated if the fighting
escalated.
With the July 20 deadline looming for a deal on Iran's
nuclear programme and six world powers, major differences
persist over an agreement, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Sunday.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that if
talks collapsed, Iran would resume high-level uranium
enrichment. Such a move would likely lead to a return of the
sanctions against Tehran that had earlier crippled its oil
dependent economy.
Six people were killed on bomb attacks on the outskirts of
Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament delayed until Tuesday
a decision on the formation of a new government to tackle an
Islamist-led insurgency raging less than 50 miles (80 km) from
Baghdad.
Amid the turmoil further south, the Kurdish Regional
Government has been pushing to expand its power in northern
Iraq, and over the weekend Kurdish forces seized two oilfields
and took over operations from a state-run oil company.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)