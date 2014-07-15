* Geopolitical risks in Libya, Iraq support prices
* Brent could climb on threat of supply disruption -trader
* U.S. crude stocks fell by 2 mln barrels last week -Reuters
poll
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE July 15 Brent crude inched down on
Tuesday, but held near $107 a barrel as worries over conflict in
the Middle East and North Africa supported prices.
Several soldiers were killed and aircraft were damaged in
Libya on Monday, as rival militias in the OPEC nation fought for
control of Tripoli's airport in the worst violence for six
months.
"The market is still concerned about Iraq and Libya. I don't
think we are out of the woods by any stretch of the
imagination," said Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Tokyo's
Mitsubishi Corp.
Brent futures had dropped 18 cents to $106.80 a
barrel by 0423 GMT, after climbing 32 cents to settle at $106.98
in the previous session. Prices remain near their lowest in
three months.
U.S. crude climbed 5 cents to $100.96 a barrel,
consolidating an 8-cent gain from the day before.
Brent has steadily fallen since prices soared to a
nine-month high of $115.71 in mid-June. That climb came after
Islamic insurgents took control of swathes of northern and
western Iraq, although output from the main southern oilfields
has remained unaffected by the violence.
But Brent could rise again as traders take forward positions
on expectations there will be further threats to oil supplies in
Iraq, Nunan said.
Investors are also waiting for U.S. oil inventory data on
Tuesday, after a Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 2 million
barrel drop in stocks last week as refiners increased activity,
while gasoline and distillate stocks both rose.
The market was also keeping an eye on geopolitical issues in
Iran and Ukraine.
Tehran and six world powers are racing to conclude an
agreement on Iran's nuclear programme ahead of a July 20
deadline.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russian
military staff officers on Monday of fighting alongside
separatists in the east of the country and said a
newly-developed Russian missile system was being used against
government forces.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)