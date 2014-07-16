* U.S. crude stocks fall 7.5 million barrels -EIA
* Cushing crude stocks down 650,000 barrels -EIA
* Libya offers first oil from Ras Lanuf port since reopening
(Updates prices to settlement, adds Brent-WTI spread, analyst
spread)
By Lorenzo Ligato
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. crude oil rose more than
$1 on Wednesday, rebounding from recent steep drops after
government data showed the country's crude stockpiles fell
sharply last week.
Domestic crude stocks fell by 7.5 million barrels, the
biggest draw since January, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said in its weekly report. The drop, caused
by a sharp increase in refinery activity, was far greater than
the decrease of 2.1 million barrels forecast by analysts.
"The standout number is the crude drop, because when you see
a number like that it gives a reason to cover if you're a little
short," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. crude for August delivery gained $1.24 to settle
at $101.20 a barrel, the highest since July 10.
The Brent contract for August, which expired on
Wednesday, dropped 17 cents to settle at $105.85 a barrel. The
September contract, which will be the front-month contract
starting Thursday, gained 29 cents to settle at $107.17.
The EIA data showed a 650,000-barrel drop at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point of the U.S. crude contract, which
fueled a rally in the U.S. crude market shortly after the report
was released.
Gasoline stocks rose 171,000 barrels and distillate stocks
rose 2.5 million barrels, the EIA said.
"The numbers caught the market by surprise," said Phil
Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "They reflect
the changing dynamics of the crude market: even if demand is not
as strong as anticipated, our export market is very good."
The increase in the U.S. crude price narrowed the discount
to Brent CL-LCO1=R to $4.65, the smallest since mid-April.
CHINESE DATA, LIBYAN SUPPLIES
The international benchmark received some support from
strong Chinese economic data earlier in the session. The
country's economy expanded at a 7.5 percent annual pace in the
second quarter as a result of government stimulus measures,
signaling expectations of increasing demand.
China's growth figures, however, were offset by news of
rising supplies from Libya, where oil production has recovered
to nearly 600,000 bpd.
Libya's National Oil Corp has offered the first crude oil
from its major eastern Ras Lanuf terminal for end-July loading,
two weeks after a rebel group agreed to end its nearly one-year
blockade of the country's oil facilities.
