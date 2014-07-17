* Malaysian airliner downed over eastern Ukraine
* U.S. sanctions on Russia add risk premium to crude
* Crude draw, export expectations create tight U.S. picture
By Anna Louie Sussman
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 U.S. crude oil jumped by
more than $2 on Thursday after a Malaysian airliner was shot
down over eastern Ukraine, dramatically escalating the crisis
between Russia and the West one day after the U.S. ratcheted up
sanctions against Moscow.
Oil prices began rising early, extending their rebound from
a weeks-long decline as new U.S. sanctions announced on
Wednesday took aim at some of Russia's biggest companies for the
first time, including Rosneft, the largest oil
producer.
Gains accelerated over the afternoon as news spread of a
Malaysian airliner crash in eastern Ukraine, where government
forces are fighting pro-Moscow rebels. U.S. Vice President
Joseph Biden said the jet was "blown out of the sky" and Ukraine
accused "terrorists" of shooting it down.
Gold also jumped $20 and grain and palladium prices
rallied as traders either rushed for safer financial havens or
hedged against possible supply disruptions from the region.
Russia pumps more than a tenth of the world's crude.
"The concerns are that Russia could do tit-for-tat. They
could get angry and cut off oil or natural gas supplies or
palladium supplies. Then all of a sudden we have shortages,"
said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago,
Illinois.
U.S. crude rose for a second straight session,
settling up $1.99 at $103.19 per barrel, its strongest showing
since mid-June and its largest two-day rise since December 2013.
U.S. crude had lost nearly $9 since it fell from a June 20 high
of $107.73 to $99.01 on July 15, before resuming its rise.
Brent for September, which became the front-month
contract on Thursday, rose by 72 cents to settle at $107.89.
On Wednesday, U.S. crude gained $1.24 after government data
showed rising U.S. refining activity caused crude stocks to fall
by 7.5 million barrels last week, the biggest draw since
January and larger than the 2.1 million barrel drawdown forecast
by analysts.
DOWNWARD PRESSURE
Oil prices have been in a downward trend since Brent hit a
nine-month high of $115.71 on June 19 after Islamist insurgents
took control of swathes of northern and eastern Iraq.
Fighting has continued, but initial fears it would have a
large impact on the country's oil exports have eased, prompting
selling by hedge funds who had built up a record long bullish
position. Iraq's southern oilfields are set to export 2.6
million barrels per day (bpd) in July, the same as May and the
highest since 2003.
While supplies from Libya also appeared set to improve with
the reopening of key ports, renewed violence this week and the
slow ramp-up of exports has lent a measure of support to Brent.
Libya, which exports oil through its two largest eastern
ports, is capable of shipping 500,000 bpd, but will not start
exports before August, an official said on Wednesday.
