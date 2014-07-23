* EU threatens new Russian sanctions
* U.S. crude stocks down 4 mln barrels, Cushing down 1.4
-EIA
* U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks rise -EIA
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, July 23 Crude oil futures rose on
Wednesday, as oil stockpiles in the United States fell more than
expected and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the
Middle East persisted.
U.S. crude's gains outpaced Brent's for most of the session,
after a government report showing that U.S. crude stocks fell by
4 million barrels last week, but Brent caught up as traders
covered short positions ahead of the close.
"As the day closes, people are quick to cover up positions
or take long positions. No one knows what's going to happen in
those next 12 hours and it's better to be safe than sorry," said
Carl Larry, chief executive of consultancy Oil Outlooks in
Houston.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration also reported
crude oil inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point
of the U.S. crude contract, fell by 1.45 million barrels.
A build of 5 million barrels in the combined inventories of
gasoline and distillates and a 1 percent decline in gasoline
demand curbed price gains.
The Ukraine government said two of its fighter jets were
shot down over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine on
Wednesday and that the missiles that brought them down might
have been fired from Russia.
A powerful Ukrainian rebel leader has confirmed that
pro-Russian separatists had anti-aircraft missiles of the type
the U.S. government says were used to shoot down Malaysia
Airlines flight MH-17.
Brent crude for September delivery rose 70 cents to
settle at $108.03 and continued to climb in post-settlement
trade to stand at $108.19 at 3:48 p.m. EDT (1948 GMT).
U.S. crude for September delivery rose 73 cents to
$103.12 a barrel.
U.S. crude's discount to Brent dropped to $4.51 earlier in
the session, near a three-month low, as high domestic refinery
utilization rates signaled strong near-term demand for crude oil
and low inventories at Cushing. It ended the day at $4.91.
Traders said that same dynamic also pushed U.S. cash crude
"roll" prices as high as $5 a barrel on Wednesday, in turn
vaulting the front-month futures contract up by nearly $1 to a
session high of $103.34.
The "roll" period lasts for three days after the expiration
of the front-month U.S. light crude contract. Traders and
refiners adjust their crude slate during this period, and U.S.
cash crude grades are priced against West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) in Cushing.
Brent has fallen about 7 percent since mid-June as low
profit margins have crimped European refiners' demand for crude.
Fuel storage tanks that supply Tripoli were hit on Wednesday
in clashes between rival Libyan militias, igniting a huge blaze
near the international airport. The fighting is some of the
worst in the capital since the 2011 war that ousted Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi from power.
A spokesman for Libya's National Oil Corp said production on
Monday was 450,000 barrels per day, down from 555,000 bpd a few
days earlier, partly because El-Feel oil field had reduced
output because of the clashes in Tripoli.
