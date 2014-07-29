* Global oil supply seen rising fastest in a decade
* Israel warns of protracted war in Gaza
* Libya slides into chaos, but low output factored in
* Coming up: API weekly oil data; 2030 GMT
By Florence Tan and Theodora D'cruz
SINGAPORE, July 29 Oil prices slipped for a
second session on Tuesday, with Brent edging down toward $107 a
barrel, as ample supply offset geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East, Africa and Europe.
Despite conflicts in Ukraine, Iraq and Libya, global oil
production has exceeded demand, leaving pockets of excess supply
in Africa and Europe.
"Barring new supply outages, we see global supply capacity
rising by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2014 - the
fastest growth in a decade," Morgan Stanley analysts led by Adam
Longson said in a note, versus its forecast of a 1.1 million bpd
demand growth this year.
Brent crude fell 17 cents to $107.40 a barrel by
0320 GMT after dropping nearly 0.8 percent in the previous
session. U.S. crude dropped 34 cents to $101.33 a barrel,
near a 1-1/2-week trough of $100.90 hit in the previous session.
Crude exports from OPEC's second largest producer Iraq
stayed near record levels as oil production in the south
remained untouched by a conflict with Islamist militants in the
north.
"We haven't actually seen any real threat of disruptions to
oil supplies," said Desmond Chua, an analyst at CMC Markets in
Singapore.
Libya's capital Tripoli has slipped into chaos, but analysts
said the OPEC producer's low output, at way below 1 million
barrels per day for close to two years, has already been
factored into oil prices.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of a
protracted war in Gaza, dashing any hopes of a swift end to the
three-week conflict as Palestinian fighters launched an
audacious cross-border raid.
In Europe, the U.S. and European leaders agreed on Monday to
impose wider sanctions on Russia's financial, defence and energy
sectors although these were not expected to impact Russian oil
exports.
In the United States, investors eyed gasoline inventories
which have weighed on U.S. crude prices.
"From last week, we saw gasoline supplies increase against
the backdrop of a driving season and this comes off as a
surprise as in this season, you would expect declining U.S. oil
supplies," Chua said.
A preliminary Reuters survey showed U.S. gasoline stocks
could have risen by 1 million barrels last week, adding to
bloated supplies. U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely
dropped in the week to July 25, the survey showed.
The world is unlikely to see a sudden rush in U.S. oil
exports as the Commerce Department has put on hold at least two
companies' requests for permission to sell lightly processed
crude abroad.
A firm dollar also kept a lid on oil prices by making the
commodity expensive for holders of other currencies.
The dollar held close to a six-month peak against a basket
of major currencies early on Tuesday, ahead of a policy
review by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)