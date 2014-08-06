* Brent rebounds after hitting 9-month low
* Weak demand, ample supply weigh on prices
* U.S. crude stocks fell 5.5 million barrel last week - API
* Coming up: U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks due 1430 GMT
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Brent crude rose to around $105
a barrel on Wednesday, bouncing off a nine-month low hit in the
previous session after industry data showed a large drop in U.S.
crude stocks last week.
The rebound came after oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as
investors grew increasingly nervous about weak seasonal demand
and poor refinery margins in a well-supplied global market.
"The main concerns are about the high levels of supply and
soft demand," said Ben Le Brun, a markets analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.
The Brent oil contract for prompt delivery advanced
30 cents to $104.91 per barrel by 0335 GMT, after settling on
Tuesday at its lowest since Nov. 7 last year.
U.S. crude for September delivery gained 21 cents to
$97.59 a barrel after falling to as low as $97 on Tuesday, its
weakest point since early February.
"There might be a bit of short covering going on at the
moment after last night's drop," said Le Brun.
Oil prices have fallen more than $10 a barrel over the past
month and a half. Global supply has been running above demand,
creating a glut in the Atlantic Basin and Asia.
U.S. CRUDE STOCKS FALL
Crude inventories in the United States fell by 5.5 million
barrels to 363.9 million barrels in the week to Aug. 1, data
from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decrease of
1.7 million barrels.
Investors will closely watch stocks at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery hub, which have fallen close to minimum
operating capacity. Government data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) is due at 1430 GMT.
The drop in inventories came amid upbeat U.S. economic data
this week that included a spike in service-sector activity to a
nine-year peak and a surprisingly large increase in factory
orders, possible signs of better oil demand to come.
Investors continued to track unrest and violence in the
Middle East, North Africa and Ukraine - prime drivers of the
price spike in June - although concerns over supply disruptions
seemed to have faded slightly.
"Fears over supply disruptions don't seem to be playing out
as much as traders were pricing in weeks ago," said Le Brun.
Senior Iranian officials said on Tuesday they believe Iraqi
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki is no longer able to hold his
country together, and they are working with factions within Iraq
to find an alternative leader to combat a Sunni Islamist
insurgency.
In Moscow, months of oil talks between Russia and Iran, both
heavily sanctioned by the West, took an unexpected twist on
Tuesday when Moscow first announced it had agreed with Tehran to
help it sell its crude - only to withdraw the statement shortly
afterwards.
Traders said talk of an oil hedging program for next year by
the Mexican government had contributed to the recent downturn in
prices. Mexico's annual oil hedging program is watched closely
by traders as its sheer size can move markets.
