* U.S. conducts air strikes on Islamic State targets in
north Iraq
* Oil output in Iraqi Kurdistan unaffected by incursion
* Iraqi Kurdistani oil firms pull out staff due to conflict
By Florence Tan and Theodora D'cruz
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Brent crude hovered above $105
a barrel on Monday, dropping from a one-week high hit on Friday,
as U.S. intervention in Iraq eased concerns over the risk of
disruption to supply from OPEC's second-largest producer.
Analysts have said that U.S. air strikes on Islamic State
targets in northern Iraq over the weekend could help enforce
stability in Iraq, curbing the risk of supply disruptions. Iraqi
Kurdistan said on Friday that its oil output remained
unaffected.
September Brent crude had edged up 3 cents to
$105.05 a barrel by 0329 GMT. The contract jumped more than $1
to hit a weekly high of $106.85 on Friday before settling 42
cents lower.
U.S. crude gained 21 cents to $97.86 a barrel.
"The way in which oil is behaving with respect to the Iraqi
geopolitical tensions is really the balance between potential
short-term supply disruptions, which so far have been
non-existent, versus the long-term supply growth prospects,"
said Mark Keenan, head of commodities research Asia at Societe
Generale.
"It's unlikely to move higher unless there's a material
disruption in supply. But the back-end of the curve has done
most of the movement, with the premium staying in prices towards
that area because of concerns about future output growth."
Iraq's oil exports from the south currently remain at near
record levels and the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) oil
pipeline via Turkey is operating normally and pumping 120,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil despite an advance by Islamic
State fighters in northern Iraq.
But the instability has prompted oil companies in Iraq and
Iraqi Kurdistan to withdraw staff and raised doubts about
whether Iraq will be able to raise output on the long run.
Last week, Brent rose to a premium over immediate prices for
the first time since 2012 on long-term supply concerns over
tensions in Iraq, Libya and Ukraine.
"Possibly for the first time in history, you've got
geopolitical risks affecting long-term prices more than
short-term prices which is obviously unusual," Keenan said.
An increase in OPEC production in July also weighed on
prompt Brent. OPEC said the group managed to increase output in
July despite violence in Iraq and Libya, pointing to more
comfortable global supplies. The group also trimmed its 2014
global oil demand growth forecast for a second consecutive
month.
U.S. crude futures remained supported, with immediate prices
higher than those in future months, supported by low inventories
at its delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma. Cushing inventories
fell to minimal operating levels after new pipeline capacities
started diverting oil from Mid-west to the gulf coast earlier
this year.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)