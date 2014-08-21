* HSBC China PMI falls to 3-month low in August
* Saudi Arabia pumps at 10 mln bpd in July - source
* Libya restarts oil exports from biggest port
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Brent edged down toward $102 a
barrel on Thursday, near the 14-month low hit earlier this week,
as concerns over excess oil supply and slowing demand weighed on
prices.
A survey on China's factory activity showed that growth in
the sector slowed to a three-month low in August, adding to
concerns about softness in the Chinese economy that could
depress oil use in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
"This is a figure which indicates that growth is likely to
be reasonably moderate and any upside to current expectations
about China will be possibly muted," said Ric Spooner, chief
analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"It will be generally a negative for commodities."
Brent crude for October dropped 24 cents to $102.04
a barrel by 0252 GMT after posting a 72-cent gain in the
previous session.
U.S. crude is trading near its lowest since January at
$93.38 a barrel, down 7 cents, after the front-month contract
shifted to October.
Signs of slowing economic growth across the globe have
fuelled concern that there is more oil than the market can
absorb.
Brent has fallen more than $10 a barrel since mid-June as
investors saw less risk of supply disruption in Iraq and Libya.
Libya has resumed exports from its largest port while top
exporter Saudi Arabia raised its output in July to 10 million
barrels per day.
"I don't think we'll see a significant tightening of supply
in the near term," Spooner said, adding the trend for Brent was
down, with the next support levels at $99.75 and $96.75.
A larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last
week buoyed West Texas Intermediate and helped the September
contract rise $1.59 a barrel on its last day of trade.
"The draw is moderately encouraging but overall inventories
are still very large," Spooner said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)