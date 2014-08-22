(Updates with CFTC commitment of traders data)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. crude oil futures fell on
Friday for a fifth straight week of declines while Brent
remained under pressure from a stronger dollar and plentiful
supplies despite an escalation of tensions between Russian and
Ukraine.
Ukraine declared on Friday that Russia had launched a
"direct invasion" of its territory after Moscow sent a convoy of
trucks across the border into eastern Ukraine where pro-Russian
rebels are fighting government forces.
"You'd think with increasing tensions between Russia and
Ukraine, we'd be going up a bit, but the market maybe doesn't
care as much about Russia because up until now, we haven't had
any supply disruptions," said Phil Flynn, an analyst for the
Price Futures Group in Chicago.
U.S. crude for October fell 31 cents to settle at
$93.65 a barrel, paring earlier losses of more than $1 that
brought U.S. crude to $92.92. On Thursday, U.S. crude dropped to
$92.50, its lowest price since January.
It ended the week down 3.9 percent in a fifth straight week
of losses, the longest streak of weekly drops since November
2013.
Brent fell 34 cents to settle at $102.29 a barrel in
its second straight week of losses. Brent has fallen in six out
of the past nine weeks as it beat a retreat from its June highs
above $115.
Traders and analysts said higher inventory at Cushing,
Oklahoma, pushed the markets lower Friday after stocks in the
delivery point for the U.S. oil contract fell to six-year lows
this month.
"I think the market is still reflecting on the big build in
Cushing this week," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at
Energy Management Institute. "I think we're (also) expecting
another build this week."
Last week, crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub
rose by 1.8 million barrels to 20.2 million
barrels, the first time stocks there topped 20 million in a
month, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
A rally in the U.S. dollar to just below its 2014 peak on
Friday put downward pressure on oil as this makes
dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
AMPLE SUPPLY
Friday's more modest declines followed hefty sell-offs this
week that drove Brent to its lowest since June 2013.
The Brent market was trading in contango, where barrels
trade more cheaply for the front month than those for delivery
at future dates, with the October contract trading at a 78-cent
discount to the November contract LCOc1-LCOc2.
Hedge funds, money managers and other large speculators cut
their net long combined U.S. crude futures and options positions
in New York and London for a fourth straight week, trimming long
bets by 32,803 contracts to 201,933 during the period in the
week to Aug. 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said.
In Libya, oil production continued to increase after the
reopening of several eastern ports. Officials have also loaded a
second tanker at Es Sider, Libya's largest oil export terminal,
after it was shut for a year.
Export volumes from Iraq remain near record levels despite
an insurgency by Islamic State militants in the north. Crude is
also being exported from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey in defiance
of Baghdad.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York, Claire
Milhench in London and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by
Jessica Resnick-Ault, Bernadette Baum, James Dalgleish and
Marguerita Choy)