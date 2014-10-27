* Goldman cuts Brent, U.S. crude forecasts
* Losses limited by short-covering, weaker U.S. dollar
* Concerns about weak European data, strong supply
By Nia Williams
Oct 27 U.S. oil prices rebounded after tumbling
to a 28-month low below $80 per barrel on Monday as
short-covering helped offset earlier losses triggered by Goldman
Sachs slashing its price forecasts.
Citing rising production and insufficient demand, Goldman
Sachs cut its forecast for Brent to $85 a barrel from
$100 for the first quarter of 2015 and reduced its projection
for U.S. crude to $75 from $90.
The resulting slide in both Brent and U.S. crude triggered a
flurry of short-covering that stemmed losses, as market players
who had correctly bet on oil prices falling closed some of their
positions.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. pending home sales data at
mid-morning also sent the dollar index lower, pepping up
dollar-denominated commodity markets across the board.
U.S. crude for December dropped to $79.44 per barrel,
its lowest level since June 2012, before recovering to settle
down 1 cent on the day at $81.00 per barrel.
Brent for December fell to a low of $84.55 before
paring losses to settle down 30 cents on the day at $85.83 per
barrel.
The spread between international Brent crude and U.S. crude
narrowed to $4.83 per barrel.
"The main driver today has been the Goldman Sachs report, we
are obviously in a down market for Brent and WTI (West Texas
Intermediate)," said Tariq Zahir, a managing member at Tyche
Capital Advisors.
"However, we have technically been a bit oversold so these
little rebounds can be quite violent," he added.
John Saucer, vice president of research and analysis at
Mobius Risk Group in Houston said there were signs U.S. crude
might be starting to stabilise after falling more than 25
percent since June.
"Certainly the market can push lower but it's going to need
fresh impetus because we have already discounted into this
market weak global growth, lower demand, a strong dollar and
OPEC and Saudi Arabia's views (on supply)," he said.
The 12-member Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
cartel meets on Nov. 27 to consider adjusting its output target
of 30 million barrels per day for the first half of 2015. So far
only a minority of members have called for an output cut.
Saudi Arabia, the largest producer, has previously sent
signals it is comfortable with lower oil prices and willing to
maintain high supply levels to compete for market share.
A senior Iranian oil official said on Monday OPEC was
unlikely to reduce its production ceiling when it meets in
November, according to Shana, Iran's oil ministry news
agency.
WEAK DEMAND
Concerns about weak global demand and booming supply
continued to overshadow the market.
The Ifo, a key index of German business sentiment fell to
its lowest level in two years on Monday, adding to concerns
about weak demand and the risk Europe could slip into
recession.
In the United States, for the first time since January,
crude futures look poised to flip into contango, a structure in
which prompt prices are below longer-dated contracts, typically
signalling a weaker market.
Global oil supply remains high despite disruption in
producers such as Iraq and Libya.
Yemen resumed exports from its main oil pipeline on
Saturday, a day after an attack by tribesmen temporarily halted
flows, industry sources said.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Gunna
Dickson and Chris Reese)