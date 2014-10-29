* Stockpiles up by 2.1 mln barrels vs forecast build of 3.4
mln
* Brent, U.S. crude up despite dollar's rally after Fed
remarks
* Current low oil prices do not reflect fundamentals, OPEC
says
(Updates with closing prices; adds Fed statement and dollar's
rally thereafter)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 29 Oil prices closed higher on
Wednesday for a second day in a row after data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles rose less than expected last week, ending two weeks
of builds that pressured the market.
Prices remained up even as the dollar rallied in the
afternoon to a Federal Reserve statement that suggested to some
that the central bank's confidence in U.S. labor market recovery
could result in an earlier-than-expected rate hike.
Benchmark Brent crude oil for December settled up
$1.09 at $87.12 a barrel, after touching an intraday high of
$87.94. Front-month U.S. crude finished up 78 cents at
$82.20, after rising as high as $82.88 during the session.
Crude inventories in the United States rose by
2.1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 3.4 million barrels, data from
the government's Energy Information Administration showed.
Refinery crude runs fell by 79,000 barrels per
day, while gasoline stocks dropped by 1.2 million
barrels, compared with the 1-million-barrel drop expected by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
"I think the numbers are supportive, and suggest there's no
big surplus of oil forming in any place," said Dominick
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute
in New York.
Stockpiles had ballooned in the two prior weeks to Oct. 24,
driving U.S. crude to a 2-year low beneath $80 a barrel and
gasoline prices down too.
Analysts said lower costs at the pump over the past
fortnight could have bumped up demand for fuel, particularly the
diesel used by trucks, although it was still early to say if
inventories wouldn't surge again.
"I'm not sure if one week's data is enough to provide a
bottom for this oil market until we get a stronger signal that
the slowdown in China and Europe is not going to keep hurting
demand," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The dollar, down initially, rose after the Fed ended a
monthly bond purchase program put in place to keep market
interest rates low. The central bank also signaled confidence
that U.S. economic recovery was on track, prompting investors to
bet on a sooner-than-expected rate hike.
On the industry front, OPEC Secretary General Abdullah
al-Badri said on Wednesday the cartel did not have a price
target for oil and there was no need to panic over recent
declines.
"The fundamentals do not reflect this low price," Badri said
at the annual Oil & Money conference in London.
He predicted that U.S. tight oil production would slow, and
that OPEC should be ready to produce 40 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude by 2020.
OPEC now has a production target of 30 million bpd. Badri
suggested last month this be cut to around 29.5 million bpd.
