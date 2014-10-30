(Corrects settlement price for U.S. crude in sixth paragraph)
* Brent, U.S. crude down about 1 percent each
* Dollar at 3-week high on bets of faster-than-expected rate
hike
* U.S. GDP advances up 3.5 pct in Q3, consensus was 3 pct
rise
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 30 Oil prices closed down 1
percent on Thursday, resuming their downtrend after a two-day
climb, as the dollar rallied on bets of a sooner-than-expected
U.S. rate hike and traders placed little hope on OPEC cutting
output at its November meeting.
Both benchmark Brent and U.S. crude gained about 1 percent a
day earlier as U.S. crude stockpiles rose less than expected
last week, ending two weeks of builds that pressured the market.
But sentiment in oil weakened again in the latest session as
the dollar hit a three-week high after the Federal Reserve ended
its long-running bond-buying stimulus on Wednesday. A stronger
dollar makes commodities priced in the currency, including oil,
costlier for buyers using other denomination.
A 3.5 percent annual rise in third-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product reported on Thursday also reinforced investor
confidence over the economy, lending to a more hawkish interest
rate outlook.
"We're back to the mantra that the U.S. economy will lead
the way to higher rates from hereon, and that's causing dollar
to really weigh on oil and all commodities," said Phil Flynn,
analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Brent crude for December delivery settled down 88
cents a barrel at $86.24, after falling to as low as $85.92.
Front-month U.S. crude finished down $1.08 at $81.12,
after a session low at $80.80.
Both crude grades briefly pared losses in late afternoon
trade as stocks on Wall Street extended their gains.
"It was a brief rotation of interest back into oil as the
dollar came down a bit and stocks went up. But it didn't change
the story of the day, which was all about interest rate fears
and what OPEC's gonna do next month," said John Kilduff, partner
at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
Oil traders were also wary of recent remarks by OPEC
officials, including those of producer Iran, that the Nov. 27
meeting of the cartel may not help much to reduce what many
feared was higher than necessary production.
A 25 percent slide in oil prices since June had raised talk
that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may
need to curb output.
But OPEC secretary general Abdullah al-Badri said on
Wednesday the exporter group wasn't in a rush to trim
production.
Earlier this week, a senior Iranian oil official said a cut
was unlikely at the November meeting. Iran is normally the first
among OPEC members to call for action to support oil
prices.
"So when you have them saying they don't think there's going
to be a cut, I think the decision is pretty much made," said
James Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London,
Arkansas.
