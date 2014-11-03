* U.S. dollar touches seven-year high vs yen
* China data shows orders, factory output fall
* Reuters OPEC survey shows slightly lower OPEC output
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Nov 3 Brent crude oil slipped towards
$85 a barrel on Monday as a stronger dollar outweighed evidence
of lower oil production by OPEC ahead of the producer group's
meeting later in November.
The dollar powered to a seven-year peak against the yen and
a two-year high against the euro on Monday, extending gains
after the Bank of Japan's latest stimulus and punishing oil and
gold priced in the U.S. currency.
Benchmark Brent crude oil has fallen by a quarter from a
high above $115 a barrel in June as abundant supply has
overwhelmed demand in most parts of the world, filling stocks.
Brent crude for December delivery was down 40 cents
at $85.46 a barrel by 1430 GMT. The oil benchmark fell more than
9 percent in October, hitting its lowest in almost four years at
$82.60 on Oct. 16.
U.S. crude was down 15 cents at $80.39 per barrel
after losing more than 11 percent last month.
"The dollar is strong," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at
brokerage PVM Oil Associates in London. "I have been expecting
higher prices for quite some time now but the dollar strength
hinders any price advances."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped
120,000 barrels per day (bpd) less crude oil in October, a
Reuters survey showed on Friday, although overall supply stayed
well above the cartel's output target of 30 million bpd.
Less oil from Nigeria and Angola brought total OPEC supply
to an average of 30.72 million bpd in October, down from a
revised 30.84 million bpd in September.
OPEC ministers meet in Vienna on Nov. 27 to decide on
production targets for next year.
Most oil analysts forecast no change in the group's output
target, although French bank Societe Generale expects a cut.
"Though the (OPEC) meeting could be ugly, we believe they
will ultimately succeed in agreeing on a shared output cut of
1.0-1.5 million bpd," said Michael Wittner, senior oil analyst
at Societe Generale in New York.
Venezuela and Ecuador are preparing a joint proposal to
defend oil prices that the two countries will present at the
next OPEC meeting, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said.
"We're working internationally to defend, as we should, the
price of oil," Maduro said in a televised broadcast on Friday.
Economic data has been mixed for oil.
Growth in China's vast factory sector accelerated to a
three-month high in October as smaller firms saw more orders,
according to a private survey, although overall numbers pointed
to a sluggish economy that is losing momentum.
The final HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) for China edged up to 50.4 in October from
September's 50.2.
While the headline number looked slightly better, growth
rates slowed in several key areas heading into the fourth
quarter, putting the Chinese government's full-year growth
target of 7.5 percent further in doubt.
A survey by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on
Saturday showed factory activity fell to a five-month low last
month as firms struggled with slowing orders and rising
borrowing costs.
