* Oil outlook gloomy again after Wednesday's US supply data
* Dollar jumps against euro as ECB stays, US jobs data helps
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 6 Oil markets fell on Thursday
after a one-day spike as worries about high supplies returned to
haunt traders, while the dollar pressed on with its rally which
weighed on commodities priced in the currency.
Benchmark Brent and U.S. crude, however, ended off the day's
lows as stocks on Wall Street hit record highs in
late afternoon trade, lending some optimism to oil.
At the close, Brent's front-month was down 9 cents
at $82.86 a barrel, compared to its 90 cent-fall earlier in the
day. U.S. crude finished down 77 cents at $77.91, after
tumbling as much as $1.56 during the session.
Prices rose a day ago after rumors of a Saudi pipeline blast
and data showing U.S. crude inventory builds at just a fifth of
levels forecast last week. Brent finished Wednesday's session
slightly higher while U.S. crude jumped nearly 2 percent.
On Thursday, oil prices came under renewed pressure after
OPEC's insistence that it was "not panicking" over the near 30
percent fall in Brent's value since June. Traders took that to
mean there will be no output cuts at OPEC's Nov. 27 meeting.
The dollar rallied to a more than two-year high against the
euro after the European Central Bank kept interest rates
at record lows. The greenback was also boosted by data showing
fewer filings of new U.S. unemployment benefit claims in the
previous week.
"We don't seem to have any ability by any oil producer to
cut production," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "But we have fears of
an European recession, lower-than-expected Chinese growth and
strong U.S. recovery that is boosting the dollar."
"We may look oversold on oil but until we get the factors
for a sustained rebound, I don't think we have hit bottom."
Oil traders were also wary about the possibility of an
Iranian nuclear agreement soon that could ease sanctions on
Tehran's crude exports, adding to global production.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday a deal
between Iran and six world powers would be harder to achieve
after a Nov. 24 deadline, suggesting a degree of urgency ahead
of planned talks in Oman next week.
Samuel Ciszuk, senior adviser on supply security at the
Swedish Energy Agency, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum on
Wednesday he gave a 50-50 chance for a deal or compromise being
reached on Iran.
Not everyone is gloomy with their oil outlook though.
North Dakota oil producer Continental Resources is
among the few betting on a rally.
"We have elected to monetize nearly all of our outstanding
oil hedges, allowing us to fully participate in what we
anticipate will be an oil price recovery," Harold Hamm, chief
executive at the firm, said.
