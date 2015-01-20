* IMF cuts global economic growth outlook for 2015
* Iran says oil selloff could hit $25 without OPEC action
* Genscape reports 2.6 mln-barrel Cushing build -traders
* Brent premium to U.S. crude widens to as much as $1.58
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Oil fell as much as 5 percent
on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund cut its 2015
global economic forecast and key producer Iran hinted prices
could drop to $25 a barrel without supportive OPEC action.
Genscape, an analytics firm that monitors U.S. oil stocks,
reported a 2.6 million-barrel build last week in Cushing,
Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. crude futures
contract, adding to the market's bearish sentiment, traders
said.
Trade group American Petroleum Institute will issue its
data on U.S. crude inventories for last week on Wednesday while
the government's Energy Information Administration will release
its stockpile tally on Thursday, both delayed a day by a holiday
on Monday.
Benchmark Brent crude closed down 85 cents, or 1.8
percent, at $47.99 a barrel. It earlier touched a session low of
$47.78.
U.S. crude settled down $2.30, or 4.7 percent, at
$46.39 a barrel, after tumbling to an intraday bottom of $45.89.
Traders said activity in U.S. crude was heightened somewhat by
the expiry of the February futures contract as the
front-month.
The premium for Brent over U.S. crude futures CL-LCO1=R
widened after Genscape's reported build in Cushing stocks. The
arbitrage was at around $1.50 a barrel when U.S. crude settled,
after reaching $1.66 earlier.
Oil prices are hovering near six-year lows after a selloff
on worries of a glut caused primarily by unexpectedly high
production of U.S. shale crude.
An expected slide in the U.S. oil rig count in the first
quarter compared with the fourth quarter of last year failed to
boost sentiment on Tuesday as traders and investors remain
focused on concerns of oil oversupply.
"Because we have record oil production now, the falling rig
numbers are not creating an immediate positive impact in
bolstering prices," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures
Group in Chicago. "In fact, they may be creating just the
opposite impact; reminding us how poor demand is."
U.S. oil services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in a
conference call on Tuesday that the U.S. average rig count was
expected to decline 15 percent in the first quarter from the
previous quarter, and it expected to lay off some 7,000 staff.
Earlier data from Baker Hughes showed the number of rigs
drilling for oil in the United States fell by 55 last week, the
second-sharpest weekly drop in 24 years.
The IMF, in its latest World Economic Outlook report,
reduced its global economic forecast by 0.3 percentage points
for this year and next, projecting a 3.5 percent growth in 2015
and 3.7 percent for 2016.
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said Tehran saw no signs
of a shift within OPEC towards action to support oil prices, and
that the industry could ride out a further slump toward $25.
