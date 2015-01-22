* ECB could buy 50 billion euros in bonds per month - source
* ECB monetary easing priced into market - analysts
By Jack Stubbs
LONDON, Jan 22 Brent crude oil crept above $49 a
barrel on Thursday ahead of an expected decision by the European
Central Bank (ECB) to start buying bonds, a move which could
push the dollar to new highs and put downward pressure on
commodities.
The ECB's Executive Board has proposed a programme that
would allow it to buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) of bonds a
month starting in March, a euro zone source said. The expected
stimulus programme has pressured the euro and sent the dollar,
seen as a safe haven, soaring.
A strong dollar, buoyed by an expected U.S. interest rate
hike and an American economy that is growing while Europe and
Asia slow, dents demand for dollar-priced commodities by making
them expensive for holders of other currencies.
Oil prices have already more than halved since June last
year due to oversupply and a fall in global demand.
Brent crude futures traded at $49.53 a barrel by 1045 GMT,
up 50 cents. U.S. crude was up 15 cents at $47.93.
CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said the expected ECB
so-called "quantitative easing" policy, printing money to buy
sovereign bonds, was unlikely to affect oil prices in the long
term.
"I find it difficult to think that anything the ECB
announces today is really going to alter the supply-demand
dynamics with respect to oil prices," he said.
"We may get some intra-day volatility, but will it change
the overall direction of the oil price? I doubt it."
Oil prices have steadied near $50 a barrel in January and
analysts say the long-term outlook is improving. In a formation
known as a "contango", the price of oil to be delivered
immediately is trading well below barrels for supply in the
future.
"The Brent contango has been narrowing," said Olivier Jakob,
oil analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. "The structure
has been improving while the flat price has been bottoming."
"The market right now is consolidating before trying to
determine which will be the next directional trend."
Brent crude prices for delivery this March are $10 a barrel
cheaper than those for March 2016, making it attractive to buy
oil now and put it into storage for sale later, traders say.
Analysts expect U.S. crude stocks to have increased by
roughly 2.6 million barrels in the last week, further depressing
oil prices. Data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA) will be released at 1600 GMT
Thursday. EIA/S
($1 = 0.8620 euros)
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore,;
Editing by Christopher Johnson)