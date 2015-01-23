(Corrects number of OPEC members in paragraph 15)
* Expectation of steady Saudi policy prevents bigger price
jump
* Future of oil minister Al-Naimi to be key - analysts
* Oil prices have more than halved on soaring output, weak
demand
* U.S. shale boom has challenged OPEC's dominance
* Saudi-led OPEC has kept output steady in fight for market
share
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Oil prices jumped on Friday as
news of the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to
uncertainty in energy markets already facing some of the biggest
shifts in decades.
Abdullah died early on Friday and his brother Salman became
king in the world's top oil exporter.
Salman named his half-brother Muqrin as heir, moving to
forestall any succession crisis at a moment when Saudi Arabia
faces unprecedented turmoil on its borders and in oil markets.
Brent crude futures rose to $49.70 a barrel by 0808
GMT, up $1.18 a barrel. U.S. WTI crude futures were at
$47.31, up one dollar.
"This little spike in prices is understandable. But this is
a selling opportunity in our view. It should be sold off quickly
and it won't last long at all," said Mark Keenan of French Bank
Societe Generale.
After seeing strong volatility and price falls earlier in
January, oil markets have moved little this week, with Brent
prices range-bound between $47.78 and $50.45 a barrel.
The new king is expected to continue an OPEC policy of
keeping oil output steady to protect the cartel's market share
from rival producers.
"When King Salman was still crown prince, he very recently
spoke on behalf of the king, and we see no change in energy
policy whatsoever," Keenan said.
Analysts said almost equally as important as the royal
succession to energy markets would be whether Saudi oil minister
Ali Al-Naimi, in office since 1995, might step down.
"The real question is if there is a new oil minister soon,"
asked FGE analyst Tushar Bansal, adding that Al-Naimi had
reportedly wanted to step down but been convinced by King
Abdullah to stay on.
Abdullah's death comes amid some of the biggest shifts in
oil markets in decades.
Oil prices have more than halved since peaking last June as
soaring supplies clash with cooling demand.
Booming U.S. shale production has turned the United States
from the world's biggest oil importer into one of the top
producers, pumping out over 9 million barrels per day.
Data from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday
showed the biggest build in U.S. crude inventory in at least 14
years, driving Brent and WTI prices CL-LCO1=R apart.
To combat soaring output and falling prices, many oil
exporters, such as Venezuela, wanted the 12-member Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut output in
order to support prices and revenues.
Yet, led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC announced last November it
would keep output steady at 30 million barrels per day.
