* Dollar strengthens against euro after Greece election
* Saudi King Salman pledges continuity in energy policies
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Oil slid in early Asian trade
on Monday, with U.S. crude falling close to a six-year low,
after Greece's election results heightened uncertainty in the
euro zone and depressed the bloc's currency against the dollar.
Greece's left-wing Syriza appeared on course to trounce the
ruling conservatives in Sunday's snap election, setting up a
possible confrontation with international
creditors.
March Brent crude fell 37 cents to $48.42 a barrel
by 0226 GMT, wiping out light gains made on Friday after the
death of the Saudi King Abdullah but off an early low of $47.85.
West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was
trading down 46 cents at $45.13 a barrel. Front-month WTI
earlier slid to an intraday low of $44.35, just above $44.20 hit
on Jan. 13, which was the lowest since April 2009.
Global financial markets reacted to the Greek election on
Monday with the euro dropping to near an 11-year low against the
dollar.
The common currency came under pressure on Friday after the
European Central Bank said it would flood markets with over a
trillion euros, more than expected, to prevent the euro zone
from sliding into deflation.
"We saw the dollar rally again on Friday and this is largely
on the back of ECB stimulus measures and the euro," Barnabas
Gan, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
"Oil being a dollar-denominated commodity has been depressed
by a stronger dollar."
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Jan. 20, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
In Saudi Arabia, new King Salman was quick to keep veteran
oil minister Ali al-Naimi on Friday, in a message aimed at
calming a jittery energy market following the death of King
Abdullah.
In the United States, a swath of the East Coast from
Philadelphia to New York City to Maine was bracing for a
potentially historic blizzard on Monday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)