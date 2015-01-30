(Corrects typo in price to $50 per barrel in 8th paragraph,
from $540)
* Falling currencies vs dollar allow lower production costs
* Volatility index at lowest since 2009
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Oil prices dipped in early
trading on Friday following slight gains in the previous
sessions, and analysts said the outlook remained weak with
production high and producers reducing operating costs to adjust
to lower export revenues.
Global oil prices firmed slightly on Thursday but not before
U.S. crude hit a near six-year low and benchmark Brent pared
gains on data showing fresh additions to record-high U.S. oil
inventories.
Benchmark Brent crude oil futures opened Friday's trading
with losses, opening at $49.15 a barrel at 0100 GMT but falling
to $48.95 by 0200 GMT. U.S. WTI futures were trading at $44.56 a
barrel, almost unchanged.
Analysts said that the market outlook remained weak as
producers were keeping output high and were adjusting to a lower
price environment.
"It looks increasingly difficult to see any voluntary supply
cutbacks in commodity markets," ANZ bank said on Friday in a
research report.
"Falls in currencies and energy costs will allow many energy
and bulk commodity producers to ride this out this weakness," it
added.
Despite the weak outlook, oil prices have so far received
support around current levels since the beginning of the year.
With gains above $50 a barrel for Brent also unlikely in
current conditions, that means that price swings have been
falling since the beginning of the year.
The Volatility Index from front-month Brent crude contracts
has fallen from around 65 points at the beginning of the year to
just over 53 points currently, its lowest since 2009.