SINGAPORE Feb 4 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after a tumbling dollar had pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the last four sessions.

Oil markets have rebounded in recent days as some investors become more confident that oil prices have hit bottom after a seven-month rout that had prompted major energy companies to slash spending on new production.

Estimates by industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than 6 million barrels last week, in a fifth straight week of climbs, helped drive prices lower on Wednesday.

U.S. crude for March delivery was down more than 2 percent at $51.91 a barrel by 0013 GMT.

The contract had settled at $53.05 a barrel on Tuesday, up 7 percent on the day, and was trading more than $10 higher than a near six-year low reached last week.

The dollar fell about 1 percent against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, its biggest daily drop since October 2013, boosting the value of dollar-denominated commodities.

Meanwhile, oil major BP said on Tuesday it would deepen capital investment cuts this year to adapt to lower oil prices.

Elsewhere, in the first public response by a major Chinese oil company to the turmoil in the oil market, top Chinese offshore energy producer CNOOC Ltd on Tuesday announced a sharper than expected cut in capital spending for this year.

A U.S. refinery strike at nine plants with about 10 percent of the country's refining capacity was set to go into its fourth day, after Royal Dutch Shell Plc had failed to agree with union leaders over a new wage contract for refinery workers.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph Radford)