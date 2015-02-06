(Corrects Brent's Thursday closing price in 4th graph)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE Feb 6 U.S. crude rose as much as $1
in early Asian trade on Friday, continuing a rebound from near
six-year lows plumbed last week, but rising global inventories
could cap gains.
Crude prices closed more than 4-percent higher on Thursday
as conflict in producer Libya and an expected boost in oil
demand following China's central bank easing helped the market
rebound.
U.S. crude for March delivery was up 36 cents at
$51.84 by 0018 GMT, after trading as much a $1 higher earlier in
the session. The contract had finished up $2.03, or 4.2 percent,
at $50.48 a barrel the previous day.
Benchmark Brent crude futures settled up $2.41, or
4.5 percent, at $56.57 a barrel on Thursday.
Growing numbers of OPEC delegates say they expect no rapid
recovery in oil prices, even as the market shows signs of a
tentative rally from near six-year lows.
Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia cut its monthly oil prices
for Asian buyers to the lowest level in at least 12 years. The
cuts signal an attempt by the Kingdom to maintain market share
in its key market by offering competitive prices and forcing
higher-cost producers to curb supply.
A U.S. refinery strike at nine plants accounting for 10
percent of the country's refining capacity would extend into its
sixth day, after union leaders rejected the latest contract
offer from lead negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)