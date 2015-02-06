* Brent crude posts 19 pct gain over 2 weeks
* U.S. oil rigs down 83 this week; global count off 261 in
Jan
* Libyan fighting raises worry about its crude exports
* U.S. January jobs growth beats market expectations
(Recasts with settlement prices)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Oil rallied again on Friday,
with benchmark Brent crude having its largest two-week gain in
17 years, as falling oil rig counts and violence in producer
Libya helped further stall a selloff that began in June.
Crude prices have risen nearly 20 percent over the past six
sessions, but remain about 50 percent below their peak from the
middle of last year due to worries of a global oil glut.
Brent futures posted a 9 percent gain on the week, their
biggest since 2011, and 19 percent over two weeks, the largest
since 1998.
Still, the price rebound has been accompanied by sharp
market volatility.
U.S. crude oil futures have seen daily price swings of up to
9 percent since last week as bulls and bears squared off
positions on mixed signals about crude supplies. Many analysts
think the market will remain oversupplied through the first half
while falling rig counts and reduced exploration budgets at oil
firms suggest to some that the glut may be overcome faster.
The worldwide count for oil drilling rigs fell by 261 in
January, oil services firm Baker Hughes said. The average number
of U.S. oil rigs fell by 199 in January. This week, another 83
U.S. oil rigs went offline, Baker Hughes said.
"People have only started paying attention to the oil rig
count in the past week despite the fact they have been falling
for weeks," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut. "I think the people really benefiting
from these market gyrations are the high frequency traders as
volumes are really up."
The two-week volume in Brent was at a record high of about 3
million contracts, Reuters data showed.
Brent settled up $1.23, or 2.2 percent, on the day
at $57.80 a barrel. U.S. crude closed up $1.21, or 2.4
percent, at $51.69.
Aside from the rig count data, the market was bolstered by
fighting across Libya.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in January helped as
well, though the data also raised expectations that a U.S. rate
hike may happen as soon as mid-year.
"There are as many positive factors now in the market as
negative, and everyone's waiting for the next shoe to drop,"
said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Susan
Thomas, Bernadette Baum, Meredith Mazzilli, Diane Craft and
Andrew Hay)