(Corrects paragraphs 3 and 4 to show demand forecasts are for
OPEC oil, and paragraph 4 to show demand will hold steady in
2015, not rise)
* Losses in early Asia trading end three-day rally
* IEA says U.S. shale output growth will rebound despite
price collapse
* Reuters poll shows U.S. inventories likely hit record high
last week
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Feb 10 Benchmark Brent crude oil prices
remained below $58 a barrel on Tuesday as the International
Energy Agency (IEA) said the United States will remain the
world's top source of oil supply growth until to 2020, defying
expectations of a more dramatic slowdown in shale output growth.
Brent crude slipped 71 cents, or 1.22 percent, to
$57.63 by 0234 GMT, ending a three-day rally. The benchmark
gained more than 9 percent last week, its biggest weekly rise
since February 2011.
Prices had received a boost on Monday after the release of a
monthly report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), which showed an increased forecast for 2015
with demand for OPEC oil rising to 29.2 million bpd (barrel per
day), and a reduction in U.S. supply growth.
Meanwhile, the IEA report released on Tuesday predicted
demand for OPEC oil would hold steady at 29.4 million bpd this
year, but said U.S. shale oil output growth would only pause
amid the current price collapse before regaining momentum.
U.S. crude futures were also trading down 65 cents at $52.21
on Tuesday, snapping three days of gains, after a preliminary
survey showed that U.S. commercial crude stockpiles likely hit a
record high last week.
"Another report of strong builds in inventories in this
week's EIA market report could halt oil's rally," ANZ bank said
on Monday, referring to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's stockpiles data release due on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, a strike by security guards that closed Libya's
eastern oil port of Hariga, the country's last functioning
export port apart from two offshore fields, ended late on
Monday.
(Editing by Michael Perry)