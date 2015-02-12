* U.S. crude stocks reach record 418 mln barrels
* Saudi oil minister discusses cooperation with Gazprom
chairman
* Analysts expect market to shed more of recent price gains
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Feb 12 Brent hovered near $55 a barrel
on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles set a record
for the fifth week in a row, renewing fears that supply is still
far outpacing demand.
March Brent futures were up 34 cents to $55 a barrel
at 0305 GMT, following a 3-percent loss in the previous session
that saw prices break below $54 at one point.
U.S. March futures were trading up 50 cents at
$49.34, after falling more than 2 percent.
"It is difficult to declare with conviction that oil is back
in a bull market," Nomura analysts said in a note dated Feb. 11.
"It will probably take a few months for the reduction in
energy capex budgets to be fully reflected into business
activities," the analysts said, referring to cuts in capital
expenditures that would eventually reduce output.
Brent prices have gained as much as 30 percent from a
mid-January low of $45.19 a barrel, but the benchmark has been
pulling back this week as evidence of a continuing glut mounts.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's oil minister met with the
chairman of Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom
, Saudi state media said, and discussed cooperation
between oil producers belonging to the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-members like Russia.
Under Saudi guidance, OPEC decided last November not to cut
output, allowing oil prices to plunge in an effort to protect
its market share against higher-cost producers. Russia would
prefer to see much higher prices because cheap oil has put its
state finances under heavy pressure.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian peace talks on Wednesday were met by a
surge of fighting. Washington is now openly talking of arming
Ukraine to defend itself from "Russian aggression", raising the
prospect of a proxy war in the heart of Europe between Cold War
foes.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia will keep March crude supply to Asia
steady, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)