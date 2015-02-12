* Brent, U.S. crude up after two days of losses
* Dollar weakness supports dollar-denominated crude
* Genscape says crude stocks at Cushing rise
(Rewrites lead, updates prices to settlement)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Feb 12 Oil prices rallied sharply on
Thursday after two days of losses as news of deeper industry
spending cuts and a sinking U.S. dollar revived buying.
U.S. crude closed above $51 a barrel, shaking off a morning
dip tied to data showing a potentially record rise in stockpiles
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub.
Its discount versus Brent crude expanded to around $6.84 a
barrel CL-LCO1=R intraday, the widest in five months, as U.S.
oil tanks swelled.
French energy major Total on Thursday became the
latest to announce investment and job cuts following a
near-halving of oil prices since June. The chief
executive of Shell warned that supply might not be able to keep
up with growing demand as companies slash budgets.
"Shell's CEO had a more bullish take on supply and demand
and the weaker dollar also helped support crude," said Phil
Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Expiring March Brent futures rose $2.39, or 4.37
percent to settle at $57.05 a barrel following a 3 percent loss
on Wednesday.
Gains were fuelled in part by the weaker U.S. dollar, with
the dollar index falling nearly 1 percent after reports
showing U.S. retail sales fell 0.8 percent last month and weekly
jobless claims rose above 300,000.
U.S. March crude futures rose $2.37 or 4.85 percent
to settle at $51.21. Trading volume across the curve topped 1
million contracts for the ninth consecutive day, a third higher
than the January average as bulls and bears battle over
direction.
Traders remain split over whether the market has found a
floor after rebounding from a post-2009 low near $45 a month
ago. Many see the market currently oversupplied by up to 2
million barrels per day.
Volatility has jumped to its highest since the financial
crisis, jolting traders who had been adjusting to a period of
predictable declines. The oil VIX index dipped to 58 on
Thursday, down from a six-year high above 63.
The latest jolt came at mid-morning on Thursday after oil
intelligence firm Genscape reported that crude oil inventories
in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by more than 3 million barrels in the
four days to Feb. 10, suggesting government data next week may
show the biggest ever weekly build.
U.S. March ultra-low sulfur diesel futures rallied
9.96 cents, or 5.49 percent, to settle at $1.9137 a gallon,
following government data on Wednesday that showed East Coast
stocks fell 2.4 million barrels last week as cold weather spurs
demand.
(Additional reporting by Himanshu Ojha and David Sheppard in
London and Adam Rose in Beijing; Editing by Dale Hudson, Ruth
Pitchford, Bernadette Baum and Chris Reese)