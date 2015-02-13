BEIJING Feb 13 Benchmark Brent crude held above
$59 on Friday, up more than 2 percent this week as news of
deeper industry spending cuts and a sinking U.S. dollar revived
buying.
Brent crude for April delivery was trading down 17
cents at $59.11 at 0232 GMT.
March Brent futures, which expired on Thursday, rose
more than 4 percent to $57.05, following a 3-percent loss in the
previous day's session.
U.S. crude futures were down 13 cents at $51.08,
following similar swings.
Oil volatility has reached its highest level since the
financial crisis, jolting traders who had been adjusting to a
period of predictable declines following a near 60-percent crude
crash between June and January.
The discount for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) versus Brent
crude also expanded to around $7.17 a barrel CL-LCO1=R
intraday, the widest in five months, as U.S. oil tanks swelled.
French energy major Total on Thursday became the
latest to announce investment and job cuts following a
near-halving of oil prices since June.
The chief executive of Shell warned that supply
might not be able to keep up with growing demand as companies
slash budgets.
(Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Joseph Radford)